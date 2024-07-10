Brad Pitt Maintains Visitation Rights With His Younger Kids But Has 'Virtually No Contact' With the Older Ones: Source
Brad Pitt may not be on the best terms with his and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's children, but an insider has confirmed the Bullet Train actor still has visitation rights with his younger tots: Shiloh, 18, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
"He has virtually no contact with the adult kids," the source noted, referring to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19.
"His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," the insider explained, as the Oscar winner, 60, has been in Europe to film F1.
"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," said the source.
The update comes amid the surprising news that several of the Hollywood hunk's children have dropped "Pitt" from their hyphenated last name.
In May, it was revealed that Vivienne went by Vivienne Jolie when she was listed in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway play she worked on with her mom, 49. Around the same time, Shiloh surprisingly hired a lawyer to change her name to Shiloh Jolie on her 18th birthday.
The changes are "heartbreaking" for the dad-of-six, an insider said: "The implication is that they want nothing to do with Brad."
According to one source, the Fight Club lead suspects his ex-wife had something to do with it, as he believes Angelina encouraged their kids to not spend time with him.
"He’s tried to rebuild relationships with all his children, and will continue to try," the source told a news outlet. "He hopes things will change over time when the kids are not so heavily influenced by Angelina."
Brad and Angelina split in 2016 after the latter accused him of verbally and physically abusing her and some of their children. He denied the allegations and was cleared of any wrongdoing after an FBI investigation.
Nonetheless, the children appear to have sided with their mom, who's also in the midst of a long legal battle with Brad over their winery.
Though Brad wants to maintain ownership of the business, an insider claimed he may give in to Angelina in order to try and heal his relationship with the kids.
"Never in a million years did Brad imagine this yearslong fight and rivalry," the source shared of the drama. "He’s willing to throw his hands up and surrender."
