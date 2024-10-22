Steve Martin Pokes Fun at Meryl Streep and Martin Short Romance Rumors
Steve Martin poked fun at his Only Murders in the Buildings costars Meryl Streep, 75, and Martin Short, 74, adding fuel to the fire that the two are an item.
On Friday, October 18, the 79-year-old comedian shared a screenshot on Instagram featuring a photo of himself, Streep and Short.
The picture, which was originally taken at an after-party for Broadway’s Pictures From Home in February 2023, had Martin's own face crossed out with an emoji, leaving the duo visibly shown.
The amusing post sent fans into a frenzy.
“Did he just hard launch the relationship?” one fan commented, while another quipped, “It’s finally us... and your friends Steve,” referencing a popular Garfunkel and Oates song.
"I'm taking this as confirmation. I've never been so invested in celebrity couple rumors," another user chimed in.
The rumors about Streep and Short’s potential romance picked up steam after the duo was seen dining together at Santa Monica’s well-known Giorgio Baldi restaurant on October 16.
Their intimate outing set the internet abuzz, with fans gushing over the chemistry they seemed to share both on and off the screen.
While at dinner, Streep sported a casual yet stylish look with navy pants, a blue-and-white top and beige slippers, while Short looked sharp in a gray suit paired with a white button-up and black T-shirt.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The speculation about their relationship first began in January, when fans noticed their playful interactions at the 2024 Golden Globes, as OK! previously reported.
Despite the duo's undeniable camaraderie, Short’s representative was quick to shut down the gossip, clarifying at the time that they are “just very good friends, nothing more.”
Still, their recent appearances together, including a hand-holding moment during the August premiere of Only Murders in the Building Season 4, have kept fans guessing.
Short further addressed their relationship status during an appearance on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, where he described them as “just very close friends.”
“It’s been a friendship that always grows... If you work with someone and love that person," he also told Extra.
The pair’s connection has been evident both off-screen and on, particularly through their roles as love interests in Only Murders in the Building.
"It’s pretty unexpected to imagine a pairing of Meryl Streep with Martin Short... It’s just a beautiful romance that you buy, I think, because of who these two characters are,” series showrunner John Hoffman told The Wrap.