Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Of Hulu's Hit Series 'Only Murders In The Building'

Meryl Streep will be joining season 3 of Only Murders in the Building!

On Tuesday, January 17, Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, shared a behind-the-scenes video alongside costars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd. "Hey, guys! We're on set. What are we shooting? Season 3!" the singer, 30, said in the clip while she panned the camera to the other A-listers.

"Could this honestly get any better? Oh, wait!" Gomez said as she showed Rudd.

"Well, I do think it could get a little bit better," Rudd replied.