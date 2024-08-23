Meryl Streep and Martin Short Reignite Dating Rumors as They Hold Hands at 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiere: Watch
Hollywood’s newest power couple?
At the Thursday, August 22, Season 4 premiere of Only Murders in the Building, Meryl Steep and Martin Short were spotted holding hands on and off the red carpet despite previously denying dating rumors.
In a clip from after the event, the Devil Wears Prada star, 75, and the comedian, 74, were seen hand-in-hand as the pair’s costar Steve Martin followed them. In the hit Hulu show, Streep and Short play love interests, further adding fuel to the romantic speculation.
In response to the footage, fans shared how happy they were to see the potential couple.
“This brought me joy today,” one person penned, while another noted, “That's adorable.”
Despite being supportive of the possible lovebirds, another person pointed out, “When you're older, holding hands doesn't imply any relationship outside of steadying each other so neither one of you fall and break a hip. But if they really are dating, AWESOME!”
Earlier in the night, Streep and Short looked extra comfortable as they took red carpet photos together.
The duo even reached out to hold hands while standing feet away from each other.
The Oscar winner stepped out in a stunning blue and white Stella McCartney gown and accessorized with three thin black belts, kitten heels and a white purse. Meanwhile, Short donned a classic black suit and maroon tie.
The seemingly romantic evening for the pair came after the stars initially sparked dating rumors at the 2024 Golden Globes in January.
However, the Three Amigos alum insisted he and Streep are “just very close friends” while on the “Club Random with Bill Maher” podcast.
Short later emphasized that they are only “friends” to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, August 22.
As OK! previously reported, the chatter surrounding Streep and Short came after news broke in October that the actress and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, had secretly been living separate lives for years.
“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a confidante revealed.
Despite the separation, the estranged spouses have yet to divorce. While Streep appears to still wear her wedding ring, the last time the exes were spotted on a public outing together was in 2018.
The couple, who tied the knot in 1978, share kids Henry Wolfe, 43, Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.