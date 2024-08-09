Home > Photos > Steven Spielberg PHOTOS Steven Spielberg and Wife Kate Capshaw Vacation in Italy With Their Kids and Grandchildren: Photos Source: MEGA Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw are currently overseas in Italy.

Steven Spielberg's brood is having a summer of fun! On Friday, August 9, photographers caught the legendary movie director in Portofino, Italy, alongside wife Kate Capshaw, her daughter Jessica Capshaw and a few other family members, including a couple of of the spouses' granddaughters.

Source: mega

The patriarch, 77, was in vacation mode, dressed in a white short-sleeved button-down shirt that featured a floral and sun print, white pants, sneakers and a gray hat. The star strolled around the city while holding hands with his wife, 70, who donned a brown long-sleeved button-down top, white jeans, sandals and a floppy hat.

Source: MEGA

The outing comes a few days after some of the family went to France, where the E.T. creator was seen on a yacht with pals Bruce Springsteen and Bono. Meanwhile, Jessica and some of her relatives checked out the Olympics in Paris.

Steven's daughter Destry, 27, posted a slew of photos from their adventure, captioning one Instagram post, "A dream come true!! Watching the Olympic individual show jumping finals with my family! 🎉🐴❤️."

Source: MEGA

Back in 2022, the iconic filmmaker revealed that it wasn't until his 1982 flick E.T. that he felt the desire to start a family. "I didn’t want to have kids because it was not a kind of equation that made sense for me as I went from movie to movie to movie, script to script… It never occurred to me till halfway through E.T.: I was a parent on that film," he explained at a movie festival.

Source: mega

"I was literally feeling like I was very protective of Henry [Thomas] and Mike [Robert McNaughton] and my whole cast, and especially Drew [Barrymore], who was only 6 years old," he recalled. "And I started thinking, ‘Well, maybe this could be my real life someday.’ It was the first time that it occurred to me that maybe I could be a dad. And maybe in a way, a director is a dad, or a mom.”

Source: MEGA

The dad-of-seven shares one child with ex-wife Amy Irving and welcomed four children with wife Kate, whom he married in 1991. He's also a dad to the two kids Kate had from her first marriage. As OK! reported, the Oscar winner is one of the few stars who has earned billionaire status, with Forbes estimating that as of this year, he has a net worth of $4.8 billion.