14 Celebrities Who Are Billionaires as of 2024: Taylor Swift, George Lucas and More

Star Wars director George Lucas ranks first in the World's Celebrity Billionaires 2024 list by Forbes.

He has a net worth of $5.5 billion, although he has already retired from filmmaking and sold his Lucasfilm to Disney for $4 billion in cash and stock in 2012.

"For the past 35 years, one of my greatest pleasures has been to see Star Wars passed from one generation to the next," said Lucas. "It's now time for me to pass Star Wars on to a new generation of filmmakers."

As of January, the Star Wars franchise stands second among the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time.