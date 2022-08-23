Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton Ignites Natalia Dyer Split Rumors, Cozies Up To Mystery Blonde
There's seems to be some Strange Thing going on with Charlie Heaton's love life.
Amid rumors that Heaton and Stranger Things costar Natalia Dyer have called it quits, the actor was spotted getting cozy with a mystery blonde at a music festival in London on Friday, August 19.
The handsome hunk was seen giggling as a woman, clad in a black t-shirt with colorful designs and sunglasses on her head, smiled and wrapped her arms around Heaton's neck. The pair was reportedly watching the Gorillaz headline at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park — and Dyer was no where in sight.
Though Heaton and his female companion were joined by a group of friends, they did walk alongside each other at the festival with their arms around one another, as seen in photos.
Heaton, 28, and his costar, 27, began dating in 2016 but have been the subject of split rumors for some time now. Though their relationship status remains unknown at this time, the famous duo was seen shopping back in June and stepped out together in May for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things in Madrid.
Heaton and Dyer have kept their relationship mostly private ever since they began dating during the production of Season 1 of their hit Netflix series.
Commenting on their decision to keep their romance out of the public eye, Dyer explained to Cosmopolitan U.K. in May: "Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves."
Dyer even admitted she didn't understand why there was such a fascination with her and Heaton's relationship, telling the publication: "I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?"
Pointing out she understands that "it's a natural instinct" to want to know more about a situation, the brunette beauty explained, "[But] now that I’ve experienced the other side of it… It sounds so cliché, but I’m just a person, too."