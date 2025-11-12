or
'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Undergoes Dramatic Transformation, Looks Unrecognizable in Fat Suit for Upcoming Film 'Evil Genius'

Photo of David Harbour
Source: MEGA

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour underwent a dramatic transformation and looked unrecognizable as he stepped into a fat suit for his film 'Evil Genius.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Stranger Things star David Harbour is trading in his Hawkins police uniform for a fat suit in his latest role — and his dramatic transformation has fans doing a double-take.

Harbour, 50, looked unrecognizable when he was spotted on the set of his new film Evil Genius on Monday, November 11, in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

In the photos shared by a news outlet, the Netflix star appeared noticeably heavier, dressed in blue denim overalls and a tan winter jacket. He rounded out the over-the-top look with gray hair, a fluffy white beard and dark-framed glasses.

David Harbour Appeared Unrecognizable in a Fat Suit

Photo of David Harbour look dramatically different in a fat suit for his new role in 'Evil Genius.'
Source: MEGA

David Harbour look dramatically different in a fat suit for his new role in 'Evil Genius.'

The film, which features a star-studded cast, including Patricia Arquette and Michael Chernus, is directed by Friends alum Courteney Cox. It’s based on the 2018 true crime documentary of the same name, which explores a 2003 case in Pennsylvania when a 46-year-old deliveryman robbed a bank with a bomb strapped to his neck. The project has yet to announce a release date.

“I’ve been fascinated by Evil Genius since I first saw the documentary,” Cox told a news outlet about the project. “It’s stranger than fiction … At moments darkly funny and yet deeply emotional. A story about love, loneliness, manipulation, and the people on the fringes who get pulled into something much bigger than themselves.”

David Harbour Arrived at 'Stranger Things' Premiere With Millie Bobby Brown

Photo of David Harbour was on set of 'Evil Genius' days after attending the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiere.
Source: MEGA

David Harbour was on set of 'Evil Genius' days after attending the 'Stranger Things' Season 5 premiere.

Harbour went straight to work after attending the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere in Los Angeles on November 6. He arrived on the red carpet all smiles alongside costar Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as his onscreen adoptive daughter, Eleven.

Brown, 21, made sure to praise Harbour on the red carpet, telling reporters she felt “lucky to know” and that their reunion had been “amazing.”

David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown Praised David Harbour on Red Carpet

Photo of Milie Bobby Brown said she was 'lucky to know' David Harbour on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Milie Bobby Brown said she was 'lucky to know' David Harbour on the red carpet.

"The show means so much to the both of us and to everyone here," she said, adding, "This has, like, been the last 10 years of our lives."

Fans were happy to see the stars reunited, marking their first public appearance together since headlines earlier his month reported that Brown filed a “harassment and bullying” claim against Harbour ahead of filming Stranger Things Season 5 in January.

David Harbour Was Reportedly at the Center of a Netflix Investigation

Photo of Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are expected to share several scenes in the final season of 'Stranger Things.'
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are expected to share several scenes in the final season of 'Stranger Things.'

"There were pages and pages of accusations," a source dished to an outlet. "The investigation went on for months."

Variety reported that there was an investigation into Brown’s complaint, but it was resolved. Notably, the pair are expected to share several scenes in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, set to premiere on Netflix on November 26.

