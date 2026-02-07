or
Article continues below advertisement
'Stressed' Princess Beatrice 'Can't Eat or Sleep' Amid Fallout From Parents' Scandals as Princess Eugenie Considers Cutting Off Disgraced Dad

split of Beatrice, Eugenie and ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: mega

Princess Beatrice 'can't eat or sleep' amid her parents' scandals, a source claims.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seem to be struggling after their parents, ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, were stripped of their royal titles due their connection to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“She can’t eat, she can’t sleep. She is so stressed out,” a friend of Beatrice's told Tom Sykes' The Royalist Substack page.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice Is 'Stressed'

image of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are worried over their parents' scandals, a source says.
Source: mega

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are worried over their parents' scandals, a source says.

According to the friend, Beatrice has cut off contact with everyone except a few close friends and only leaves the house if she must.

Her husband, Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, is “doing his best to support her,” the source said. “But he has to keep going.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Princess Eugenie is in a difficult situation, the source said.
Source: mega

Princess Eugenie is in a difficult situation, the source said.

For her part, Princess Eugenie fears she might have to cut off her father in order to keep her reputation.

As OK! previously reported, Ferguson emailed Epstein, who died in 2019, that she was with a boyfriend on a "shagging weekend," a.k.a. getting intimate, in the last batch of Epstein files.

“It’s the understatement of the year to say it’s a very difficult situation. Of course, they feel let down by the new revelations. Eugenie’s work with the Anti-Slavery Collective is super important to her, and she feels that she is going to have to make a choice," the source stated about her charity work.

“I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” another source added to Page Six on February 3. “She’s very, very frustrated."

MORE ON:
Prince Andrew

Article continues below advertisement

'Emotionally Drained'

image of The girls feel 'emotionally drained,' a royal expert said.
Source: mega

The girls feel 'emotionally drained,' a royal expert said.

The girls are over the drama, according to a royal expert.

“The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” Chris Ship told The Mirror.

“Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he added.

image of The girls are 'worried' about new revelations coming out, an author said.
Source: mega

The girls are 'worried' about new revelations coming out, an author said.

While the two women want to stand by their father, they are reportedly concerned about more scandals that might arise in the near future.

“They might be worried there are further damaging revelations to come," author Andrew Lownie also told The Mirror, adding the royal family "may also be bracing themselves" for more controversies.

