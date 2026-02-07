'Stressed' Princess Beatrice 'Can't Eat or Sleep' Amid Fallout From Parents' Scandals as Princess Eugenie Considers Cutting Off Disgraced Dad

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice Is 'Stressed'

Source: mega Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are worried over their parents' scandals, a source says.

According to the friend, Beatrice has cut off contact with everyone except a few close friends and only leaves the house if she must. Her husband, Edoardo Mappelli Mozzi, is “doing his best to support her,” the source said. “But he has to keep going.”

Source: mega Princess Eugenie is in a difficult situation, the source said.

For her part, Princess Eugenie fears she might have to cut off her father in order to keep her reputation. As OK! previously reported, Ferguson emailed Epstein, who died in 2019, that she was with a boyfriend on a "shagging weekend," a.k.a. getting intimate, in the last batch of Epstein files. “It’s the understatement of the year to say it’s a very difficult situation. Of course, they feel let down by the new revelations. Eugenie’s work with the Anti-Slavery Collective is super important to her, and she feels that she is going to have to make a choice," the source stated about her charity work. “I know that Eugenie feels like she’s being tarnished with a brush that’s not hers, that’s her father’s,” another source added to Page Six on February 3. “She’s very, very frustrated."

'Emotionally Drained'

Source: mega The girls feel 'emotionally drained,' a royal expert said.

The girls are over the drama, according to a royal expert. “The guidance from Buckingham Palace around Andrew was that Beatrice and Eugenie’s position in the royal family was unaffected,” Chris Ship told The Mirror. “Obviously, they shouldn’t be held responsible for their father’s missteps, but it must still be emotionally draining for them to see how he has been humiliated and had his reputation completely torn to shreds right across the world," he added.

Source: mega The girls are 'worried' about new revelations coming out, an author said.