'Strong' Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Her Incredible Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation: 'Not Easy'

Article continues below advertisement

Lindsey Vonn is feeling stronger than ever! The Olympian took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 5, to share her jaw-dropping body transformation after months of intense training and dedication.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lindsayvonn/Instagram Lindsey Vonn shared her powerful body transformation online.

Article continues below advertisement

“Goal attained!!” she captioned a series of side by side selfies showing her progress from March to October. “My goal for this summer was to get stronger; more lean muscle mass, become more agile and gain 12 lbs. Never thought I would be trying to gain so much weight in my life and it was actually not easy to do! But, just a few weeks before the season starts, I have officially met my goal! All the long hours in the gym have paid off and I feel stronger than ever. Cannot wait to start the season!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In the photos, Vonn confidently posed in sleek workout gear, showing off her toned abs and sculpted arms. Each image captured her evolution — more definition, more strength, and a clear sense of pride. She labeled her transformation, “My evolution — March–June–August–October."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lindsayvonn/Instagram The athlete revealed she gained '12 pounds' of lean muscle.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans filled the comments section with love and support. “so proud of you!! hard work always pays off!” one wrote. Another gushed, “Congrats LV that’s mega!! 👏🏽👏🏽.” Someone else chimed in, “It’s like that classic song by Britney Spears called 'Stronger!' ‘Stronger, than yesterday!’” while another fan shared, “Me and my sister have looked up to you our entire lives, beyond stoked to watch you work this season😭🙌.”

Article continues below advertisement

The post follows Vonn’s big comeback announcement after retiring from alpine skiing in 2019. Following several injuries and a successful knee replacement in 2024, she’s officially back and ready to hit the slopes.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The three-time Olympic medalist also recently graced the cover of Time magazine, released on October 27 — a moment that clearly meant the world to her. In a heartfelt Instagram post about the feature, she wrote, “Mom, I’m on the cover of Time Magazine!” “As my eyes fill with tears (not ideal while doing intervals on the bike 🥹), I can’t quite put into words what this means to me. @TIME was always one of my mom’s favorite magazines. I can still see her in bed in Minnesota, reading each issue intently—ice cream in hand. I know she would be proud,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lindsayvonn/Instagram Lindsey Vonn also landed on the cover of 'Time' magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, “I never could have imagined, even in my wildest dreams, that my life would lead me here. I’m just a girl from Minnesota who wanted to ski fast. But this cover means I’ve done a lot more in my life than just ski fast. People might not know what I’ve done on the mountain, but they know that no matter how many times I fall, I will always pick myself back up, and I hope it inspires others to do the same!”

Article continues below advertisement

Vonn wrapped up her post with an inspiring message, writing, “At 41, I’m still chasing dreams, still pushing limits, still believing in what’s possible. My hope is that anyone reading this remembers: never give up on yourself. Never stop dreaming. ❤️ No matter what happens next, I’ve already won—because I’ve followed my heart, my passion and my purpose. 🙏🏻”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lindsayvonn/Instagram Lindsey Vonn said said it's 'fun' to return to skiing.