Former Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn is no stranger to victory after making history as the first American woman to earn a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Now, after retiring from the sport in 2019, Vonn is announcing winners herself as host of Amazon’s new canine competition series The Pack. OK! chats with the athlete.

Tell us about The Pack.

I’m really excited about this new project. I was looking for a new challenge following my retirement from ski racing, and Amazon came to me with this opportunity, so I jumped at the chance. The Pack is a competition series chronicling dogs and their humans in challenges around the world.

What inspired you to get involved with the series?

I am a huge animal lover, and I have three dogs, so this was really a perfect fit for me. [My dog] Lucy has also been my travel companion, even during my last few seasons of ski racing, so this was an awesome [opportunity] to travel and spend time together. Secretly [my dog] Leo is my “firstborn” and favorite — but don’t tell her that! This show seems like the perfect alternative to the same old reality TV on the air.

Why else should viewers tune in?

Although it’s a competition show, there isn’t drama in the way you would normally see it. There is a lot of encouragement amongst the teams and even cute little romances between the dogs. Overall, it’s just a feel-good [series] for the whole family.

How would you compare The Pack‘s obstacles to the Olympics?

Well, they’re a lot more fun, that’s for sure!

How have you been keeping busy while in quarantine?

This year has been really hard for various reasons, but I’ve tried to alternate between taking time for myself and working on projects that are kicking off next year. I’m finalizing details for a skincare line as well as my memoir. And I’m most excited about my production company, Après Productions, that I started with my best friend, Clare. We have a special project we’re starting to work on next month.