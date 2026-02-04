'Stunning' Melissa McCarthy Earns Praise as She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Super Bowl Commercial: 'She Looks Completely Different'
Feb. 4 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET
Melissa McCarthy looked better than ever in her new commercial!
Set to air during the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the actress showed off a glam look and her slimmed-down figure for e.l.f. Cosmetics.
Melissa McCarthy Stars in a Super Bowl Commerical
In the 30-second spot, McCarthy wakes up from a coma after a "telenovela-style accident" and learns this year's halftime show will be a reggaeton performance. The star gets dolled up to dance in a metallic gold jumpsuit that showed off her weight loss, and she also amped up the drama alongside Nicholas Gonzalez and Itatí Cantoral.
Fans React to Melissa McCarthy's Fresh Look
Fans couldn't stop raving over the Bridesmaids star's appearance and comedic chops.
"Omg. She lost so much weight. She looks completely different. Good job, Melissa!" one admirer raved. "Great one, ELF! I’ll give it to you this time, for sure!"
"Can we take a minute to appreciate how f------ stunning this woman is and she’s in a hospital gown! 👏👏," another person commented, while a third called her "gorgeous."
When asked why she chose to partner with the brand, the mom-of-two, 55, spilled to a news outlet, "e.l.f. has a big Latinx/Hispanic community that loves their products, and this is just a way to kind of send the love right back. They've even partnered with Duolingo and the Beauty Squad, so anyone can have a chance to learn Spanish, and they get two weeks of a super subscription, and I love that."
Inside Melissa McCarthy's Weight-Loss Journey
In 2018, the Emmy winner explained she took a slow and steady approach to shedding the extra pounds.
"I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" McCarthy explained. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break.’"
One of the main things that sparked her weight loss was her desire to be a good example for her two daughters.
"I want to show them how to be healthy," she shared. "My husband [Ben Falcone] and I always make a pot of vegetable soup that we puree and keep in the fridge. They don’t eat processed foods. But if my oldest daughter wants a cupcake, once in a while I’ll let her have it."
"Give me your best punch in the face, and I'll take that punch, rather than have my kid feel bad about herself. There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5 percent of the human race looks like," McCarthy said in another interview. "It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."