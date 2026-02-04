or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Melissa McCarthy
OK LogoPHOTOS

'Stunning' Melissa McCarthy Earns Praise as She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Super Bowl Commercial: 'She Looks Completely Different'

Photo of Melissa McCarthy
Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics

Melissa McCarthy is front and center for a 2026 Super Bowl commercial.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 4 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy looked better than ever in her new commercial!

Set to air during the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the actress showed off a glam look and her slimmed-down figure for e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Stars in a Super Bowl Commerical

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Melissa McCarthy showed off a slimmer figure in her 2026 Super Bowl commercial.
Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics

Melissa McCarthy showed off a slimmer figure in her 2026 Super Bowl commercial.

In the 30-second spot, McCarthy wakes up from a coma after a "telenovela-style accident" and learns this year's halftime show will be a reggaeton performance. The star gets dolled up to dance in a metallic gold jumpsuit that showed off her weight loss, and she also amped up the drama alongside Nicholas Gonzalez and Itatí Cantoral.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Melissa McCarthy's Fresh Look

Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics

Fans couldn't stop complimenting the actress' look.

Fans couldn't stop raving over the Bridesmaids star's appearance and comedic chops.

"Omg. She lost so much weight. She looks completely different. Good job, Melissa!" one admirer raved. "Great one, ELF! I’ll give it to you this time, for sure!"

"Can we take a minute to appreciate how f------ stunning this woman is and she’s in a hospital gown! 👏👏," another person commented, while a third called her "gorgeous."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Melissa McCarthy

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The star lost over 75 pounds.
Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics

The star lost over 75 pounds.

When asked why she chose to partner with the brand, the mom-of-two, 55, spilled to a news outlet, "e.l.f. has a big Latinx/Hispanic community that loves their products, and this is just a way to kind of send the love right back. They've even partnered with Duolingo and the Beauty Squad, so anyone can have a chance to learn Spanish, and they get two weeks of a super subscription, and I love that."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Melissa McCarthy's Weight-Loss Journey

Photo of The movie star refuses to put pressure on herself when it comes to looking a certain way.
Source: mega

The movie star refuses to put pressure on herself when it comes to looking a certain way.

In 2018, the Emmy winner explained she took a slow and steady approach to shedding the extra pounds.

"I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" McCarthy explained. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The mother-of-two said she wants to 'show' her daughters 'how to be healthy.'
Source: mega

The mother-of-two said she wants to 'show' her daughters 'how to be healthy.'

One of the main things that sparked her weight loss was her desire to be a good example for her two daughters.

"I want to show them how to be healthy," she shared. "My husband [Ben Falcone] and I always make a pot of vegetable soup that we puree and keep in the fridge. They don’t eat processed foods. But if my oldest daughter wants a cupcake, once in a while I’ll let her have it."

"Give me your best punch in the face, and I'll take that punch, rather than have my kid feel bad about herself. There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5 percent of the human race looks like," McCarthy said in another interview. "It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.