'Stunning' Melissa McCarthy Earns Praise as She Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss in Super Bowl Commercial: 'She Looks Completely Different'

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy looked better than ever in her new commercial! Set to air during the 2026 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 8, the actress showed off a glam look and her slimmed-down figure for e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa McCarthy Stars in a Super Bowl Commerical

Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics Melissa McCarthy showed off a slimmer figure in her 2026 Super Bowl commercial.

In the 30-second spot, McCarthy wakes up from a coma after a "telenovela-style accident" and learns this year's halftime show will be a reggaeton performance. The star gets dolled up to dance in a metallic gold jumpsuit that showed off her weight loss, and she also amped up the drama alongside Nicholas Gonzalez and Itatí Cantoral.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Melissa McCarthy's Fresh Look

Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics Fans couldn't stop complimenting the actress' look.

Fans couldn't stop raving over the Bridesmaids star's appearance and comedic chops. "Omg. She lost so much weight. She looks completely different. Good job, Melissa!" one admirer raved. "Great one, ELF! I’ll give it to you this time, for sure!" "Can we take a minute to appreciate how f------ stunning this woman is and she’s in a hospital gown! 👏👏," another person commented, while a third called her "gorgeous."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: e.l.f. Cosmetics The star lost over 75 pounds.

When asked why she chose to partner with the brand, the mom-of-two, 55, spilled to a news outlet, "e.l.f. has a big Latinx/Hispanic community that loves their products, and this is just a way to kind of send the love right back. They've even partnered with Duolingo and the Beauty Squad, so anyone can have a chance to learn Spanish, and they get two weeks of a super subscription, and I love that."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Melissa McCarthy's Weight-Loss Journey

Source: mega The movie star refuses to put pressure on herself when it comes to looking a certain way.

In 2018, the Emmy winner explained she took a slow and steady approach to shedding the extra pounds. "I think everybody's always kind of working on something. And I was like, 'If I can de-stress and just do it slower and stop constantly trying to be on something.' And then it actually worked better instead of being like, 'I'm gonna not do this and do this and only drink this,'" McCarthy explained. "I was like, 'I'm just gonna mellow out, give myself a break.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The mother-of-two said she wants to 'show' her daughters 'how to be healthy.'