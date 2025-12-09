'Stupid' Donald Trump Slammed for Building UFC Arena on White House Grounds for 80th Birthday: 'What a Joke'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has big plans for his 80th birthday party next year. The president, 79, who will commemorate the big 8-0 on June 14, 2026, hopes to turn the White House South Lawn into an Ultimate Fighting Championship boxing match. The politician has already started putting together the bash as he's a big fan of the sport and is pals with UFC CEO Dana White.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump planning a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House for his birthday—while people are losing jobs and struggling to pay their bills—is exactly why his approval rating is plummeting. pic.twitter.com/n2X5p9C6fi — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) December 8, 2025 Source: @MikeNellis/X Donald Trump said an arena is being build on the White House grounds.

He confirmed the plans to journalists during the Kennedy Center Honors gala earlier this week. “They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena,” he proclaimed, according to the The Daily Beast. Trump noted that White will be organizing huge fights for the Lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

The Event Is Said to Be a Major Spectacle Next Year

SEE YOU ON THE SOUTH LAWN @UFC pic.twitter.com/02HoAdxc9e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 20, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X The White House shared an AI photo of the fight that will take place in 2026.

“The biggest fights they’ve ever had,’’ Trump said. “Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.” Other segments of the birthday UFC extravaganza include weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a laser and firework show and autograph-signing sessions at the National Mall. The White House even posted an AI image of the prospective bash on X, showing an outdoor stadium with a UFC cage, bright lights and fireworks shining over the Lawn.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Not Happy With the Idea and Blasted Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump scored backlash for his UFC ideas.

Fans, however, couldn't help but troll Trump's ideas and rolled their eyes at his plans online. "Trump planning a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House for his birthday — while people are losing jobs and struggling to pay their bills — is exactly why his approval rating is plummeting," one person tweeted. Another person wondered: "I suppose the taxpayers are footing the bill for this." "Even aside from the issue of dementia, which I DO think is a factor now, I think Trump in general, is disengaged from the day-to-day functions of being President," someone added.

Source: MEGA 'Trump planning a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House for his birthday while people are losing jobs and struggling to pay their bills,' someone wrote.