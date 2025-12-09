'Stupid' Donald Trump Slammed for Building UFC Arena on White House Grounds for 80th Birthday: 'What a Joke'
Dec. 9 2025, Updated 6:42 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has big plans for his 80th birthday party next year.
The president, 79, who will commemorate the big 8-0 on June 14, 2026, hopes to turn the White House South Lawn into an Ultimate Fighting Championship boxing match.
The politician has already started putting together the bash as he's a big fan of the sport and is pals with UFC CEO Dana White.
He confirmed the plans to journalists during the Kennedy Center Honors gala earlier this week.
“They’re building an arena, the great Dana White is building an arena,” he proclaimed, according to the The Daily Beast.
Trump noted that White will be organizing huge fights for the Lawn.
The Event Is Said to Be a Major Spectacle Next Year
“The biggest fights they’ve ever had,’’ Trump said. “Every one’s a championship fight. And every one’s a legendary type of fight.”
Other segments of the birthday UFC extravaganza include weigh-ins on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, a laser and firework show and autograph-signing sessions at the National Mall.
The White House even posted an AI image of the prospective bash on X, showing an outdoor stadium with a UFC cage, bright lights and fireworks shining over the Lawn.
Fans Were Not Happy With the Idea and Blasted Trump
Fans, however, couldn't help but troll Trump's ideas and rolled their eyes at his plans online. "Trump planning a UFC fight on the front lawn of the White House for his birthday — while people are losing jobs and struggling to pay their bills — is exactly why his approval rating is plummeting," one person tweeted.
Another person wondered: "I suppose the taxpayers are footing the bill for this."
"Even aside from the issue of dementia, which I DO think is a factor now, I think Trump in general, is disengaged from the day-to-day functions of being President," someone added.
"This is the cringiest collapse of a nation in real time," a person scoffed. "This is embarrassing and one of the dumbest things imaginable. The entire world is laughing at how stupid Trump is."
"This is so dumb. What a joke this regime," another added.
Someone else penned: "Is America's house now an event center to host sports? This is tasteless, stupid, and a spat on America."
While the event was meant to celebrate America’s 250th Birthday on July 4th, the date was moved, and is now scheduled for June 14, coinciding with Trump's big day.