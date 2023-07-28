'Succession' Star Sarah Snook Shocks Staff With Dramatic Makeup-Free Look and Downmarket Sweatpants
Sarah Snook took the staff of a Melbourne eatery by surprise on Thursday, July 27, when she entered the place without any makeup on.
The 35-year-old picked up some foot at the Indian restaurant in East Brunswick, where she obliged and took some photos with the staff.
In the photos, the blonde beauty wore a hat, a black puffer jacket, gray sweatpants and boots as she smiled for the camera.
The Succession star revealed during the Season 4 premiere of the HBO series that she and her husband, Dave Lawson, were expecting their first baby together. "It's exciting!" she told Entertainment Tonight of the exciting milestone. "I feel great."
Though she was pregnant while filming the last installment of the series, she told viewers you "couldn't super tell" she had a bump.
"Because it's not super big, at least at the moment," she said.
After the finale aired in May, she shared a photo of herself with her newborn as she reflected on appearing in the fan-favorite series.
"It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top. I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone’s hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department," she gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all.I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support," she added.