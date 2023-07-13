Lindsay Lohan Looks Ready to Pop as She Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump and Beach-Themed Nursery
Lindsay Lohan is making her dreams a reality.
The expecting actress is giving an update on her pregnancy journey, something she's been sharing with fans since she and her husband, Bader Shammas, announced they were expecting their first child back in March.
Aside from showing off her growing baby bump, Lohan recently provided behind-the-scenes photos of her son's nursery.
"⛵ ⛅ 🏖️ So excited to show you my nursery & the collection I designed with @nestigbaby!" Lohan wrote in a joint Instagram post with the baby furniture brand. "Everything is inspired by the beach and is so peaceful and playful 😊."
"I loved working with @nestigbaby to create my dream nursery—everything is handmade and perfect for any little one in your life! You can shop my full collection at the link in bio! 💛," the Freaky Friday star concluded alongside photos of her inside the adorable nursery, where she wore an angelic white maternity dress.
Lohan's fans have been overly supportive throughout her pregnancy process and didn't hesitate to flood the comments section of the post with uplifting thoughts.
"She looks so incredible, best comeback I've ever seen," one fan expressed, as another added, "you look beautiful, and the baby's room looks dreamy."
"You look absolutely gorgeous and dreamy, ma’am!! I wish you and the baby a safe delivery and recovery!! ❤️❤️ your collection looks amazing!" a third fan noted.
Lohan's mother, Dina, even chimed in, as she can't wait to welcome her grandson at some point in the near future.
"Soooo beyond blessed and super excited 🙏🏻see you very soon my lovee," she gushed.
While an exact due date for the baby boy has yet to be revealed, its been nearly four months since the 37-year-old announced she and Shammas were expecting.
"We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼," The Parent Trap star captioned a picture of a white newborn onesie, which featured the words "coming soon..." in black cursive font.
Lohan and Shammas have been happily living life in Dubai ever since they tied the knot in April 2022.