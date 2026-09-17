TRUE CRIME NEWS Suge Knight Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Involved in Orchestrating Tupac Shakur's Murder in Resurfaced 2024 Prison Interview Source: MEGA Suge Knight refused to testify in Duane 'Keffe D Davis' trial. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A 2024 prison interview with former Death Row Records mogul Marion "Suge" Knight, which features explosive claims regarding the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, has resurfaced after Duane "Keffe D" Davis was found guilty for the rapper's murder. He also accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of being involved. Knight characterized the shooting as a coordinated assassination rather than a gang dispute and alleged that financial incentives were involved. Retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective Clifford Mogg interviewed Knight at a California prison in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Suge Knight Say About the Shooting?

Source: MEGA Suge Knight survived the shooting that killed Tupac Shakur.

Knight maintained that Orlando Anderson was not the shooter and alleged that Tupac's security guard was involved in setting up the incident, while refusing to take the stand in court. Knight was the driver of the car and a victim who was grazed by the gunfire during the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed the rap icon. Knight was struck in the head by a bullet fragment or shrapnel during the ambush, though he survived his injuries. Earlier that evening at the MGM Grand, Knight and Shakur were involved in a physical altercation with Anderson — a Compton gang member who died in a 1998 shooting — following a Mike Tyson boxing match.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA On August 31, Duane 'Keffe D' Davis was found guilty for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Prosecutors established that the subsequent shooting was organized retaliation by Anderson's uncle, Davis, for the casino brawl. Knight, currently serving a prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter, has consistently refused to name the shooter or cooperate with law enforcement, viewing cooperation as a form of "snitching.” He declined to participate in or testify in Davis' prosecution.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Suge Knight claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs was involved in Tupac Shakur's murder.

“One of the reasons I'm talking is because I don't want y'all playing games with me because I'm not coming to court,” Knight said. “I'm not gonna get on the stand. It's just not my style.” From prison, Knight has disputed official accounts of the motive, suggesting instead that outside money was paid to orchestrate Tupac's assassination, while maintaining that investigators had the wrong narrative regarding the specifics of the MGM Grand confrontation. “He didn’t shoot nobody,” Knight said of Anderson.

Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Involved?

Source: MEGA It's believed that the shooting targeting Tupac Shakur was retaliation for a fight that occurred earlier that day.