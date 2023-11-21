Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Growing Baby Bump After Confirming She's Expecting Baby No. 1 With Robert Pattinson — Photos
Suki Waterhouse is going to be a mom!
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, November 20, to show off her growing baby bump after confirming she's expecting her first baby with her longtime boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, while on stage at a concert in Mexico.
"Thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico! ❤️," Waterhouse wrote alongside a slew of snaps of herself performing at the Corona Capital Festival while she covered her stomach in a sequin purple dress.
The vocalist and the Twilight actor, 37, have been together for over five years. Waterhouse recently admitted that before finding Pattinson, she remained celibate for months to understand herself better.
"I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad," she explained during the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Apple’s “Driven Minds: A Type 7” podcast. "But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy."
"It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement," the blonde beauty said before adding that "it turned out to be great."
Waterhouse noted that she was able to get "very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend."
"Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I actually had something to give," she continued of feeling conformable in her own skin. "I’ve sat with myself — have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone and I’m stable and I have my s--- together."
The model was also upfront about how nervous she was finally shacking up with the Remember Me star. "I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved," she revealed of the major life change.
"I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent. … It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing," Waterhouse explained. "And I’m very lucky because [Rob] is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So, I’m very lucky for that."