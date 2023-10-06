OK Magazine
Suki Waterhouse Was Celibate for 6 Months Before She Was 'Very Lucky' to Find Robert Pattinson

Oct. 6 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Suki Waterhouse recently got candid about her romantic life before finding boyfriend Robert Pattinson in 2018.

“I’ve been ghosted and broken up with after dating someone for a year, that was pretty bad,” Waterhouse said on the Wednesday, October 4, episode of Apple’s “Driven Minds: A Type 7” podcast. “But it turned out to be brilliant because I took it like a bout of celibacy.”

She clarified that she had “no dates, no nothing” during this time, adding that “it’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement.”

Waterhouse explained that she did not regret her decision as “it turned out to be great.” The Daisy Jones & the Six actress shared she “got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”

“Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I actually had something to give,” the singer-songwriter stated. “I’ve sat with myself — have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone and I’m stable and I have my s--- together.”

The star also discussed her nerves when moving in with the Twilight actor.

“I’ve been having such a crushing weight of anxiety because I’ve moved,” she said. “I wasn’t there for the move, so everything just got boxed up and sent. … It doesn’t feel like that much of a crazy thing. And I’m very lucky because [Rob] is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it. He kind of thinks it’s like, charming. So, I’m very lucky for that.”

As OK! previously reported, Pattinson and Waterhouse’s relationship has been very private over the last five years, which might be partly because The Batman alum wanted to step away from the public eye.

"A big part of him just wants to vanish from the spotlight instead of being stuck on the Hollywood blockbuster treadmill," an insider spilled of the 35-year-old last year. "Rob appreciates the massive paychecks but hates being owned by the studio. Plus, he’s adamant about not being typecast."

Pattinson also admitted that the role of Batman took a lot out of him, which likely leading to his lack of interest in future blockbusters.

"I had about three months before the movie started," he told People. "And then you're working out before and after work all the time."

