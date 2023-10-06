Suki Waterhouse Was Celibate for 6 Months Before She Was 'Very Lucky' to Find Robert Pattinson

She clarified that she had “no dates, no nothing” during this time, adding that “it’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement.”

Waterhouse explained that she did not regret her decision as “it turned out to be great.” The Daisy Jones & the Six actress shared she “got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend.”