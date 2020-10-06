Save the date! Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are planning to tie the knot in a top-secret wedding this winter in the United Kingdom.

“They want to have a small ceremony in London around Christmas with just family and a few close friends to toast with,” a friend exclusively tells OK!, adding that the couple of over two years can’t wait to call each other husband and wife.

The actor, 34, and model, 28, “feel they’re soulmates. Suki makes Rob laugh every single day, and no one has seen him happier than when he’s with her,” the pal continues.

“They know in their hearts that they’re a perfect fit and feel it’s time to get married and settle down — maybe even start a family in the next couple of years.”

A winter wedding would be the perfect way to end Pattinson’s rough year. In September it was reported that the Twilight star had contracted COVID-19 and production for the highly anticipated Batman film starring Pattinson had been put on hold.

Without the leading man, the director of the movie, Matt Reeves, was still trying to push on with filming at Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

A set insider told the MailOnline that “production staff are working round the clock to get things moving and allow some filming to take place.”

“That includes scenes with his body double. The aim is to get as much done as possible before he returns and the hope is that none of the other actors get the virus,” the source told the outlet.

Even though production tried to work around Pattinson as he quarantined, Warner Bros. announced on Monday, October 5, that The Batman premiere would be delayed until March 4, 2022.

Pattinson recently spoke out about his portrayal of the superhero and revealed how he felt about taking on such an iconic role.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” the actor said, according to MailOnline. “I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

He also spoke about the differences between his new Batman and the countless movies about the superhero that came before. The actor told Total Film magazine that the upcoming reboot was “not an origin tale,” and for him what was “really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman.”

“I think this interpretation is incredible. I hope what’s different about what we’re doing is try and do it in exactly that sort of manner and then of course the other things that are from the earlier history of the context of him being the world’s greatest detective and how we got there.”