Suki Waterhouse Praised for 'Hot' Bikini Body Nearly 1 Year After Welcoming Her and Robert Pattinson's First Child: See the Sizzling Photos

Photo of Suki Waterhouse.
Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse showed off her fit figure in a small green bikini.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 1:22 p.m. ET

Suki Waterhouse is so “Good Looking"!

On Saturday, January 18, the singer, 33 — who welcomed her first child with partner Robert Pattinson in March 2024 — was praised for her stunning bikini photos from her beach vacation.

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

Suki Waterhouse had her backside on display while wearing green checkered-print shorts and an orange bikini top.

In one of the sultry images, the mother-of-one posed with her backside to the camera while wearing green checkered-printed mini shorts and an orange triangle swim top. The star gave the camera a pout while showing off her toned stomach by the crystal blue water and lush palm trees.

In another snap from the upload, the Daisy Jones and the Six alum wore a small green bikini as she laid down on the sun-kissed sand.

In response to the stunning still, fans of the star gushed over her fit figure, especially after the celeb gave birth to her daughter not long ago.

“Hot mammaaaaaaa😍😍🔥🔥,” one person penned, while another added, “The coolest mommy.”

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

'She gave birth almost one year ago and her body is TEA,' one Suki Waterhouse fan pointed out after seeing the sultry photos of the singer.

“She gave birth almost one year ago and her body is TEA,” a third pointed out, as a fourth individual echoed, “You had a baby like 30 seconds ago! 🙌.”

One more supporter called Waterhouse, “So so so so so beautiful.”

As OK! previously reported, a source spilled about how the Batman actor, 38, is adjusting to becoming a family man following the birth of the pair's little one.

"The old persona is gone and when you’re dealing with Rob these days, you feel like you are talking to a fully realized adult who is very focused on giving his family a good life and doing that by making excellent movies," the source spilled of the Twilight alum. "Rob finally understands he has the talent and the will to pull this off, and in that sense, he’s like a man on a mission."

Source: @sukiwaterhouse/Instagram

'So so so so so beautiful,' someone wrote after seeing the stunning vacation photos of Suki Waterhouse.

"Rob wants to be there for Suki and the baby, he’s very hands-on," another insider noted, adding, "Rob wants to focus on being present for his new family, and that’s rare in Hollywood for someone on a hot streak in his peak earning years.”

Waterhouse gave further insights into the couple’s decision to start a family while chatting with British Vogue.

"One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be,'" she stated. "I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’"

Waterhouse admitted Pattinson was "nervous" in the delivery room, but she insisted, "For someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm."

Source: MEGA

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson welcomed their first child together in March 2024.

The blonde beauty gushed that Pattinson — whom she was first romantically linked to in 2018 — is "the dad I could have hoped for."

