Suki Waterhouse Goes Completely Topless While Filming New Music Video 'On This Love'
Suki Waterhouse just turned up the heat — big time!
The singer and actress gave fans a sizzling peek at her new music video, “On This Love,” with a set of steamy behind-the-scenes snaps posted to Instagram.
One of the boldest shots was when Waterhouse went completely topless in a dressing room, rocking nothing but a pair of blue jeans and two hair rollers, while using her hands to strategically cover her chest.
In the background, her glam squad was busy prepping as Waterhouse struck a moody pose, gazing away from the camera like a total pro.
“I can OD on this loveeee,” she captioned the post.
The Burn star — who welcomed a baby girl with fiancé Robert Pattinson in March 2024 — also shared a few more eye-catching looks. In another photo, she lounged by a fireplace in a plunging baby blue mini dress that flaunted her curves, topped with a fuzzy matching coat and pearls.
She then ditched the bra and slipped into a peach halter-backless top with sheer, detachable sleeves. In yet another sultry shot, Waterhouse posed in a hot spring, wearing a barely-there white T-shirt over a purple bikini.
Her fans couldn't get enough.
“This whole glam is my fave ❤️,” one follower gushed.
Another pointed out, “And she recently had a baby,” clearly impressed by her post-pregnancy glow.
“Robbie won at life,” a third chimed in.
“literally magic,” someone else added.
“Love a good bts photo dump!!!!” another wrote, while a fan added, “the face card is lethal like actually purr.”
The “On This Love” video, which dropped May 2, tells the story of a seductive mistress who’s forced to “wait for my turn” in a dangerously addictive relationship. Waterhouse channelled serious Anna Nicole Smith vibes in the clip, glamming it up while falling for a much older man.
The music video was directed by none other than her sister Immy Waterhouse, who opened up to Rolling Stone about the meaning behind the visuals.
“[It was meant] to ‘explore the space between perception and power,’” Immy explained.
“The story centers on a relationship that’s easy to label, but harder to understand,” she said. “Yes, there’s age, yes there’s money, but there’s also a charm, joy, and rhythm that defies the expected.”
She also praised Suki’s fearless performance in front of the camera.
“She is provocative and playful and is absorbed in the joy of living and the freedom [of] unconventional decisions,” Immy said.