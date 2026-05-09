Meet the Season 4 Cast of 'Sullivan's Crossing' After Maggie's Secret Husband Liam Is Revealed

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Sullivan's Crossing has returned for its highly anticipated fourth season, bringing unexpected drama as Maggie's secret husband, Liam, enters the scene. The series, based on Robyn Carr's novels, follows neurosurgeon Maggie, played by Morgan Kohan, as she navigates life in rural Nova Scotia while reconnecting with her estranged father, Sully, portrayed by Scott Patterson.

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The previous season set the stage for tension between Maggie and her love interest, Cal, played by Chad Michael Murray. Season 3 introduced conflicts when Cal expressed a desire to take their relationship further, while Maggie hesitated. The revelation of Liam, played by Marcus Rosner, as Maggie's husband shocked both Cal and viewers alike.

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As the series progresses, viewers will witness how this unexpected twist impacts the dynamics among the characters. Showrunner Roma Roth expressed her excitement about the new season, sharing, "I'm absolutely thrilled that Sullivan's Crossing is returning for a fourth season... Season 4 will explore themes of change and transformation."

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Returning Cast Members

Source: CTV Television/YouTube

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The fourth season sees several familiar faces return to the series. Kohan reprises her role as Maggie, while Murray continues as Cal. Tom Jackson returns as Frank, who faces uncertainty about his next steps following the previous season's events. Andrea Menard's Edna also grapples with whether to remain at the campground or move on. However, not all characters returned. Sully, who ended Season 3 on an extended trip to Ireland, will not appear this season. Kate Vernon's Helen, who traveled with Sully, is anticipated to return at some point.

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Romantic Tensions and New Challenges

Source: CTV Television/YouTube

The romantic lives of other characters also promise intrigue. Dakota Taylor's Rafe and Sydney's relationship is set to face challenges, while Amalia Williamson's Lola figures out her future with Jacob. Roth hinted at the emotional complexities set to unfold this season, stating, "There's never a dull moment at Sullivan's Crossing."