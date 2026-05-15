'Summer House' Fans Stumped as Amanda Batula Lookalike Emerges With Bold Brunette Hair: 'Is This Real?'

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Amanda Batula is being trolled after fans were convinced they caught her wearing a wig while out in public. The Summer House star, 34, was accused of being a woman seen reading a notebook and donning a fringed, black ‘do in a video posted on X Thursday, May 14. “Amanda BUTTula boldly debuting a new look. It wasn’t enough to take Ciara’s man, now she's stolen her hairdo? Kyle prefers blondes anyway. #SummerHouse #justice4kyle," a social media user mocked.

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Trolls Used Viral Moment to Poke Fun at Amanda Batula

Amanda BUTTula boldly debuting a new look. It wasn’t enough to take Ciara’s man, now shes stolen her hairdo? Kyle prefers blondes anyway.#SummerHouse #justice4kyle pic.twitter.com/dT7Nb6OLmU — Justice4KyleCooke (@Justice4_Kyle) May 15, 2026 Source: @Justice4_Kyle

The trolls got trolling with a slew of memes as many debated over whether the woman featured in the clip was actually the reality star herself. One put up a similarly-styled pic of Amanda Bynes from her Nickelodeon days. “Omg is this real??” wrote another user next to a photo of Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wincing in disgust.

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'Summer House' Season 10 Finale Preview Released

Source: BRAVO Amanda Batula, shown in the middle, wearing brown, is pictured with her 'Summer House' castmates.

The Summer House season 10 finale airs Tuesday, May 19. In a preview clip released by Bravo, Kyle Cooke talks to Batula’s frenemy Ciara Miller about how he’s having trouble understanding how he and Batula could divorce. “I just felt hurt and very scared for the future," the DJ, 43, said in the clip, adding that he feels like his life is "being blown apart at the seams." Miller, 30, revealed how she and the housemates feel about their relationship. "At the end of the day, everyone's trying to support you guys, and we want you to be happy," Miller insisted. "We don't know if that's together or apart, but either way, we want you to be happy. No one's rooting for you guys to get divorced. No one's rooting for you guys to separate. But I want you guys to have a productive relationship and be able to exhale outside of each other."

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Ciara Miller and West Wilson Kiss on Season 10 Finale

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Source: BRAVO Bravo's 'Summer House' began in 2017.

The footage comes after the Season 10 finale content dump on Tuesday, May 12, which featured Miller and West Wilson making out. It was filmed before his undercover romance with Batula. Mia Calabrese warns Miller that it might be a problem if she “really likes” Wilson after getting over the heartbreak. “Yeah,” Miller agreed.

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Inside Amanda Batula, Kyle Cook and West Wilson’s Love Triangle

Source: BRAVO 'There was no overlap,' West Wilson, right, said of his romance with Amanda Batula, middle.

Batula and Cooke wed in 2021, and split in January 2026. They started dating in 2015. In March 2026, Batula and Wilson were rumored to be dating amid her split from Cooke. "She's single now, and I gotta show her the streets a little bit," he said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Tuesday, March 24. "If it's not clear, that's a very important person to me, and I care about her a lot. That's a friend. Hope that's clear." However, the couple changed their minds by March 31, when they released a joint statement about their “connection.” The couple went public with their romance at a Yankees baseball game April 18 in NYC. They shared a kiss broadcast on YES Network.

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Source: BRAVO Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke wed in 2021, and split in January 2026.