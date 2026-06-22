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‘Sobbing Mess’: Summer House Alum Danielle Olivera Shares Optimistic Update After Son’s Premature Birth

Image of Danielle Olivera shared a touching moment with son Aidan following his premature birth.
Source: @eoinheavey/Instagram

Danielle Olivera shared a touching moment with son Aidan following his premature birth.

June 22 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

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Danielle Olivera has officially entered motherhood. She is staying positive after welcoming her first child 10 weeks early.

The news was officially released by the Summer House alum’s boyfriend, Eoin Heavey, who announced on Father's Day via an Instagram carousel post that their son, Aidan Santos Heavey, was born prematurely on June 21, 2026. While the newborn will spend the next few months in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), the couple reassured fans that he is safe and already showing strength.

Sharing the news, Heavey admitted he was a "nervous, terrified, sobbing mess" during his child's birth, but "couldn’t ask for a better first Father’s Day." He even thanked the "incredible staff" at Stony Brook Medical and said, "We are mesmerized by the miracles they perform on a daily basis."

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Source: @eoinheavey/Instagram

Danielle Olivera's boyfriend shared the happy news alongside the caption, 'Promoted to Dad.'

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'Promoted to Dad!' Eoin Heavey Announces Son’s Arrival

Image of Olivera as she snaps a mirror selfie while Heavey playfully waves in the background.
Source: @danielleolivera/Instagram

Olivera as she snaps a mirror selfie while Heavey playfully waves in the background.

Heavey, who also appeared on Bravo’s Summer House spinoff In The City with Olivera, announced the exciting news along with a series of photos on his Instagram, including one featuring a bouquet and a beer glass that reads, "Promoted to Dad."

Olivia's boyfriend, Heavey, also shared details about their child, saying, "He’s heading to summer camp at NICU for the first 2/3 months in this world, but mom and dad can’t wait to bring him home hopefully soon."

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Why Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey Named Their Son Aidan Santos Heavey

Image of Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey smiled for a sweet date-night photo.
Source: @danielleolivera/Instagram

Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey smiled for a sweet date-night photo.

The reasoning behind the significance of their baby boy’s Irish name, stated by Eoin as,

"Fitting for his mom, Aidan translates to ‘fiery one’ or ‘bringer of fire’ and she was nothing short of amazing after getting contractions at 10pm on Friday, going to emergency room at 3am in Southampton, then getting transferred by ambulance to Stony brook for a further 24 hours."

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Danielle Olivera Shares Hopeful Update From Hospital After Baby Arrives Early

Image of Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey posed together at Grand Central Station in New York.
Source: @danielleolivera/Instagram

Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey posed together at Grand Central Station in New York.

Olivera also shared a hopeful update following her son's premature birth. Even with the surprise of his early arrival, Olivera took to her Instagram Stories to share some uplifting news.

She reposted a photo of her newborn from the hospital, stating, "Here early but safe and we couldn't be happier." In another post, she shared Eoin’s message, adding her own caption, "mum and dad! we got this!"

How Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey’s Love Story Led to Parenthood

Image of Eoin Heavey plants a kiss on Danielle Olivera as they prepare for parenthood.
Source: @danielleolivera/Instagram

Eoin Heavey plants a kiss on Danielle Olivera as they prepare for parenthood.

The adorable pair, now proud parents, have been together for some time. In an exclusive interview with BravoTV.com in January 2026, they discussed their romance and recounted how they first crossed paths.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together on May 15, 2026, in a joint Instagram post in which Olivera was seen cradling her baby bump. Their caption read, "Baby Heavey on the way."

Eoin shared, "We met a long time ago. We both moved to New York around the same time, shortly after college, and we likely crossed paths a bit through mutual friends or parties back then. We did meet during that time."

Now, they are dedicated to supporting their newborn son during his NICU stay as they embark on their new journey into parenthood.

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