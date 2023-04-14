'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera Tells Carl Radke He & Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Moving Fast' In Relationship — Watch The Exclusive Clip
Carl Radke and Danielle Olivera are trying to work through their differences.
In an exclusive clip from the Monday, April 17, episode of Summer House, the Loverboy cofounder and the product manager sit down to discuss Olivera's true feelings about Radke's fast-moving romance with her ex-best friend Lindsay Hubbard.
"Obviously there's been a lot of conversations between you and Lindsay," the 38-year-old tells the 34-year-old while having a private conversation in the study. "It seems like it's very complicated."
Olivera explains she's trying to see things from Radke's perspective when it comes to her growing tensions with the PR exec. "I had a conversation with Lindsay at Kyle [Cooke]'s birthday party," she tells him, before he notes, "Which seemed like you guys made some good ground. You both were emotional."
"I actually thought that she heard me, she was receptive and then something happened for your housewarming where a lot of that was undone," Olivera confides in Radke, who got engaged to Hubbard last year.
"Lindsay feels very strongly and I know you feel very strongly about me and Lindsay's relationship," he told his costar, who he briefly dated in 2014. "I don't know if you're on board with it," he adds. "Do you not want us to be together?"
"That's not it at all. I love you guys together. Do I think you guys are moving hella fast? 1000%," Olivera clarifies.
Longtime pals and costars, Radke and Hubbard began dating in late 2021 and got engaged in summer of 2022. However, the blonde beauty's close friendship with the fashion app creator ended up taking a hit due to the fast-paced relationship.
"I kind of distanced myself just to give them space to be in a relationship," Olivera said of the couple in a February interview with People. "And then [I] was chatting with Lindsay and we were great going in. I was actually so excited to be in the same house so that now we can kind of rebuild and get back to where we were. That didn't end up happening."
Summer House airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.