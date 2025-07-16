Shocking Betrayal and Proposals: Jeremiah's Dramatic Turn in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Premiere

In a dramatic turn, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) proposed to Belly (Lola Tung) after cheating on her, leaving fans reeling.

In the first two episodes, released on Wednesday, July 16, Belly and Jeremiah navigate their relationship as she prepares for her senior year of college.

Despite an upbeat plan for a semester abroad in Paris, Jeremiah faced setbacks when he learned he wouldn’t graduate due to incomplete credits. His father’s comparisons to brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) didn’t help his spirits, but the couple tried to keep things positive.