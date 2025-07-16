Shocking Betrayal and Proposals: Jeremiah's Dramatic Turn in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Premiere
The Season 3 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty kicked off with a rollercoaster of emotions, largely adapting Jenny Han’s novel We’ll Always Have Summer but weaving in some notable twists.
Spoiler Alert: This article contains major plot details from The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3.
All About 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Episode 1
In a dramatic turn, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) proposed to Belly (Lola Tung) after cheating on her, leaving fans reeling.
In the first two episodes, released on Wednesday, July 16, Belly and Jeremiah navigate their relationship as she prepares for her senior year of college.
Despite an upbeat plan for a semester abroad in Paris, Jeremiah faced setbacks when he learned he wouldn’t graduate due to incomplete credits. His father’s comparisons to brother Conrad (Christopher Briney) didn’t help his spirits, but the couple tried to keep things positive.
The vibe shifted during a frat party meant to celebrate Belly’s upcoming journey when she overheard a girl named Lacie claiming to have hooked up with Jeremiah during a previous trip to Cabo.
Heartbroken, Belly ended things with Jeremiah, determined to move forward. However, things took another turn when a car accident left her brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman), in a medically-induced coma. After Steven woke up, Belly surprised everyone by reconciling with Jeremiah, despite his two instances of infidelity — a significant departure from the book, where it’s just one betrayal. The second episode culminated in a shocking proposal, with Belly saying yes.
Meanwhile, viewers also checked in on Conrad, who was still nursing feelings for Belly while studying at Stanford. He was set to return to Cousins for a dedication honoring his and Jeremiah’s mother, but a new job delayed his plans. Following his termination from that job, Conrad’s storyline promises to intertwine with Belly and Jeremiah’s drama later this season.
Fans enjoyed flashbacks featuring a memorable Christmas at Cousins, eagerly anticipated by readers of Han’s book series. Notably, a crossword puzzle Conrad worked on included a clue referencing Han’s other series, P.S. I Still Love You, sending fans into a frenzy.
Taylor Swift’s music made its presence felt in the episode, much to the delight of viewers. Han, a self-identified Swiftie, acknowledged the singer's significant influence on the show's soundtrack.
"I think for me, just as a fan, to be able to give the book fans that moment is what is really meaningful to me," she told TheWrap in June 2022. "If you’re a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, I’m pretty sure you’re a fan of Taylor Swift… I just couldn’t believe it. That’s probably the most excited I’ve been in the whole process."
The first season featured notable Swift tracks for romantic moments, including “Cruel Summer” and “This Love (Taylor's Version).” The second season upped the ante with even more Swift songs, while previews of Season 3 have teased tracks like “Daylight” and “Red (Taylor's Version).” The premiere notably included “You’re Losing Me,” further capping off the emotional intensity of the episode.
The Summer I Turned Pretty is available for streaming on Prime Video now.