'The View' Star Sunny Hostin Doesn't Believe Don Lemon is a 'Misogynist' After Being Friends For 20 Years: 'He Loves Women'

"I know that I'm biased here because Don is my friend and he has been my friend for 20 years," she said about the disgraced former CNN employee. "Our offices were directly across from each other, for most of that time that I worked there, and I will say I don't believe — in my experience with him — that he's a misogynist."

Lemon, who was temporarily taken off air back in February for claiming women are past their prime after 40, has been accused of other sexist behavior following his comments.