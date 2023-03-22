Sunny Hostin Embarrasses Cohost Sara Haines Over Her Bathroom Habits Live On 'The View'
Sunny Hostin may have revealed a little too much about Sara Haines during a live taping of The View.
During the Tuesday, March 21, episode of the hit ABC talk show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg heard a strange sound coming from one person at the hot topics table, prompting her to stop mid-sentence and ask, "What was that?"
"It's my glass, every time I turn it like this," the blonde 45-year-old admitted while moving her cup around, before Hostin chimed in to note, "That sounded a little strange."
"See that sound that you hear? That's a cup, okay!" the former federal prosecutor said jokingly before delivering an embarrassing tidbit about Haines. "She has such a weak bladder! She's just the first one in the bathroom also after we leave!"
Haines went along with the funny moment by taking a sip from her cup, adding in defense of herself, "I hydrate!"
This is not the first time Hostin dropped a bombshell about one of her coworkers live on air, as in January, the Oscar winner called out the 54-year-old for revealing something private about her family.
While talking about personal revelations, Hostin told the audience that Goldberg's mother and father secretly tied the knot in a “shotgun wedding” a mere two weeks before the EGOT winner was born, though they never wanted anybody to know.
“And now you’re telling everyone,” an enraged Goldberg told the television personality, later adding, “I would take you out if you were my kid.”
Luckily, Hostin took the scolding by Goldberg in stride and the Sister Act star went on to tell the story of how she found out about the family secret.
"I said, 'How old are you?' And she said 'Why do you need to know?'" the 67-year-old said of her parents' quick marriage." But you're my mother, I figured we could share that!' To the day she died, I did not know how old she was. There were things she felt she did not need to share with me."