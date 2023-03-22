OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sunny Hostin
OK LogoNEWS

Sunny Hostin Embarrasses Cohost Sara Haines Over Her Bathroom Habits Live On 'The View'

the view star sunny hostin booed audience kim kardashian similar raquel welch
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sunny Hostin may have revealed a little too much about Sara Haines during a live taping of The View.

During the Tuesday, March 21, episode of the hit ABC talk show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg heard a strange sound coming from one person at the hot topics table, prompting her to stop mid-sentence and ask, "What was that?"

Article continues below advertisement
sunny abc
Source: abc

"It's my glass, every time I turn it like this," the blonde 45-year-old admitted while moving her cup around, before Hostin chimed in to note, "That sounded a little strange."

"See that sound that you hear? That's a cup, okay!" the former federal prosecutor said jokingly before delivering an embarrassing tidbit about Haines. "She has such a weak bladder! She's just the first one in the bathroom also after we leave!"

Article continues below advertisement
sara haines view
Source: @theview/youtube

Haines went along with the funny moment by taking a sip from her cup, adding in defense of herself, "I hydrate!"

This is not the first time Hostin dropped a bombshell about one of her coworkers live on air, as in January, the Oscar winner called out the 54-year-old for revealing something private about her family.

MORE ON:
Sunny Hostin
Article continues below advertisement
whoopi goldberg ditches glasses after surgery the view photos
Source: abc

While talking about personal revelations, Hostin told the audience that Goldberg's mother and father secretly tied the knot in a “shotgun wedding” a mere two weeks before the EGOT winner was born, though they never wanted anybody to know.

“And now you’re telling everyone,” an enraged Goldberg told the television personality, later adding, “I would take you out if you were my kid.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Luckily, Hostin took the scolding by Goldberg in stride and the Sister Act star went on to tell the story of how she found out about the family secret.

"I said, 'How old are you?' And she said 'Why do you need to know?'" the 67-year-old said of her parents' quick marriage." But you're my mother, I figured we could share that!' To the day she died, I did not know how old she was. There were things she felt she did not need to share with me."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.