Sunny Hostin Defends Gwyneth Paltrow, Calls Trial A 'Clown Show': 'They Don’t Want Her To Be Great'
Sunny Hostin is team Gwyneth Paltrow!
During the Monday, March 27, broadcast of The View, the legal expert and her fellow cohosts broached the topic of the Goop founder's headline-making trial in which she's being sued by a man for $300,000 after he alleged that she crashed into him on a ski slope in 2016. The actress has now countersued for $1.
Before discussing the topic, they played the clip of the man's lawyer fawning over Paltrow and asking her if she had a “better ski outfit” than the rest of the skiers on the slope.
“I think that’s how I would use my time if I got to talk to Gwyneth Paltrow, even if I were the attorney,” Alyssa Farrah Griffin quipped. “I’d be like, ‘So tell me about your workout routine, your skincare.’ It’s so awkward.”
“That judge has intervened a couple of times because it’s become such a clown show,” Hostin chimed in, before adding that the person originally “sued her for $3 million for crashing into her."
“Why don’t they just want Gwyneth to be great? Like, I love Goop. I buy all sorts of things on Goop. Prebiotics. Probiotics. And then my tummy feels better," she said in defense of the 50-year-old.
After making clear that although she's a big fan, the attorney noted that you “don’t have to” use the “vaginal egg,” she emphasized, “They don’t want her to be great.”
Paltrow has seen her fair share of controversy in the past few weeks, after revealing her lackluster diet, which consists of not much food and lots of bone broth. "I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," she said of her comments during a recent episode of "The Art of Being Well" podcast.
"I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory,” she claimed of her diet. "So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well.”