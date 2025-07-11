Sunny Hostin's Husband Dr. Emmanuel Cleared in Insurance Fraud Lawsuit
Dr. Emmanuel "Manny" Hostin, the husband of The View co-host Sunny Hostin, has been dropped from a federal insurance fraud lawsuit that previously accused him of wrongdoing.
The American Transit Insurance Company (ATIC) withdrew its lawsuit against the New York City orthopedic surgeon, according to a news outlet.
ATIC also apologized and agreed to pay Manny for the claims, according to Page Six.
"Dr. Hostin was named primarily because he holds a small share of a surgical center that was involved in the dispute," American Transit said in a statement posted on its website. "After further discussions with Dr. Hostin and his attorneys and investigation by ATIC, ATIC has voluntarily withdrawn the suit against Dr. Hostin, and dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice."
Manny was one of the 200 doctors named in the lawsuit, which alleged providing "fraudulent medical and other healthcare services using arthroscopic surgeries." The complaint first emerged in January amid allegations of federal insurance fraud and kickbacks associated with billing practices involving surgeries for insured taxi drivers and ride-share operators.
Mark Geragos, the Hostin family's attorney, commented on the development, stating that Manny and Sunny feel "vindicated."
He explained, "American Transit, reportedly in financial straits and apparently in an attempt to avoid paying medical bills, named Dr. Emmanuel Hostin, a respected surgeon, in a lawsuit."
Mark described the actions of ATIC as an attempt to leverage Sunny's celebrity for a settlement. "Dr. Hostin and Sunny refused to fold. They fought back, and today, American Transit dismissed the case with prejudice, agreed to pay what was owed Dr. Hostin, and publicly apologized. Dr. Hostin, Sunny Hostin, and their family have been fully vindicated."
Sunny herself blasted the lawsuit as "frivolous" and that her family remained "unbowed" by the accusations.
“Insurance companies like American Transit make an already broken healthcare system nearly impossible for Americans to navigate and get good healthcare by engaging in despicable tactics like harassing doctors,” she added.
In January, Manny's attorney, Daniel John Thwaites, labeled the lawsuit a "blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier." He asserted that the claims were meant to intimidate healthcare providers.
"American Transit rushed into the lawsuit without ever examining Dr. Hostin or communicating any concerns to his lawyers," Daniel stated. "The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers, and write off its proper obligations."