TMI? The View's Sunny Hostin Makes Awkward Confession About 'Cheap A** Husband' Emmanuel During Commercial Break
Calling him out! Sunny Hostin comically took aim at her husband, Emmanuel 'Manny' Hostin, during the Friday, February 24, taping of The View.
Luckily, the cameras weren't rolling for Sunny's rant, as it took place during a commercial break, but an insider spilled the details of what she had to say about her man shortly after.
The awkward remarks stemmed from Sunny learning that there were flight attendants in the live audience. The three Delta flight attendants mentioned that they only worked "first class," prompting the 54-year-old to "complain about how she wasn't in first class on her recent flight to Ghana," spilled a source to a news outlet.
They recalled: "She was complaining about how the flight took 11 hours and her and her family were seated in the back of the plane going and coming."
Sunny, according to the source, then shouted out of nowhere: "Cheap a** husband!" which left her cohosts and others on set in a fit of laughter.
When the ladies asked Sunny why she didn't splurge on first class, she replied, per the insider, that "it would've been expensive to buy four tickets because her kids were with her."
Sunny shares son Gabriel, 20, and daughter Paloma, 16, with her husband of 24 years.
Sunny reportedly added that "if she were in first class, she would give up a first-class seat to her son because he's over six feet tall and needs the leg space."
The View host was referring to her family's trip to the West African country that took place at the end of December 2022 for New Years.
This wasn't the first time one of The View hosts shared some rather personal information about their partners, with newbie Alyssa Farah Griffin revealing earlier this month that she used a thirst trap to win her former-boyfriend-turned-husband, Justin, back after he dumped her years ago.
"I love a good thirst trap," said Griffin during the February 7 episode. "My husband and I went on one brief hiatus a few months into dating, we were doing long distance. He broke up with me. I was devastated. But how do you get him back? Post a sexy beachside photo."
The Sun spoke to a source about Sunny's Friday comments.