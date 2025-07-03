Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Sentence Predicted by Criminal Defense Lawyer Mark Geragos
Criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos opened up on the “2 Angry Men” podcast to Harvey Levin about how long he thinks Sean “Diddy” Combs will actually be behind bars after the verdict was revealed on Wednesday, July 2.
“He’s sitting in a jail cell right now and the judge denied him bail and he — listen, he’s not gonna get life and we know that was on the line,” Levin said.
'What's the Government Gonna Ask for?'
The criminal defense lawyer's daughter Teny Geragos was the co-lead attorney on Sean’s defense team, so Mark is closely tied to the case.
“The government filed the letter,” Mark shared. “What’s the government gonna ask for? They’re gonna ask for 50-60 months or something like that… the… guidelines are 20-27… he was acquitted. The judge denied bail, but the judge specifically said, ‘Look, I have to, because they’re alleging it’s a crime of violence.’ And the defense basically conceded the violence and said it’s a domestic violence case, except he’s not being charged with domestic violence.” “I think if there’s any justice he’ll get 21 months’ time served, something like that,” he added. “Even if he were to get 36, he’s eligible for all kinds of other stuff. He’s not gonna do much more time.”
'He'll Be Out Within a Year'
Harvey then asked Mark for his prediction on how much time he'll be locked up for.
“I think he’ll be out within a year, 18 months at the most,” he noted. “I think there’s a distinct possibility that he gets sentenced to something akin to time served.”
Teny quickly appeared on the podcast, saying she felt “great” but refused to answer any questions Harvey tried to throw her way.
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain in Prison Through Sentencing After Being Found Guilty of Prostitution Charges
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Legal Team Made 1 'Smart Decision' That Likely Led to Star's 'Partial Victory,' O.J. Simpson's Attorney Claims
- 'He's a Drug and S-- Addict': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Should 'Flip' His Life Around After Escaping More Serious Charges, Star's Relative Says
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the jury found the rapper, 55, not guilty of count one, the alleged racketeering conspiracy, not guilty of count two, the s-- trafficking of Ventura and not guilty of count four, the alleged s-- trafficking of his former girlfriend, identifying under the pseudonym Jane.
Sean was found guilty of counts three and five — the Mann Act Transportation of both Cassie Ventura and Jane.
He's 'Coming Home'
Once the jury’s decision was announced, he turned around to his family — Janice Combs, his mom, his three daughters, his sons, and Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest child — who were in attendance and insisted he’d be “coming home” and would see them soon.
Although his lawyers requested he be allowed to post $1 million for bail and be released immediately, a judge denied that request.