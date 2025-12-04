or
BREAKING NEWS
The View's Sunny Hostin Mocks 'Clown' Donald Trump for Running a 'Circus' Filled With 'Unqualified' Cabinet Members

Split photo of Sunny Hostin and Donald Trump
Source: @theview/x;mega

Sunny Hostin compared President Donald Trump to a 'clown.'

Dec. 4 2025, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

The co-hosts of The View once again took aim at Pete Hegseth and his boss on the ABC talk show.

On the Thursday, December 4, installment, the ladies agreed that they don't think Donald Trump will ever fire the United States Secretary of War despite him being involved in multiple controversies since he was appointed the position.

Photo of Sunny Hostin likened Donald Trump to a 'clown' running a 'circus' on 'The View.'
Source: @theview/x

Sunny Hostin likened Donald Trump to a 'clown' running a 'circus' on 'The View.'

"He's not gonna get rid of him, I don't think so," stated Joy Behar.

Sunny Hostin explained her opinion by noting, "I think it would be admitting that [Trump] put forth the wrong person and he supposedly surrounds himself with the best people."

Sunny Hostin Calls Donald Trump a 'Clown'

Photo of Hostin believes Trump's Cabinet members are 'unqualified.'
Source: @theview/x

Hostin believes Trump's Cabinet members are 'unqualified.'

"They’re so unqualified, I’m telling you. When you hire a clown, you get a circus," she declared, prompting applause from the live audience. "That’s what happens."

"There’s no real leadership at the top. It’s a circus," the former prosecutor emphasized.

'They're All Playing Dress Up'

'The View' stars slammed Pete Hegseth's deadly boat strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers.
Source: mega

'The View' stars slammed Pete Hegseth's deadly boat strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers.

"Think about it: everyone’s playing dress up," Whoopi Goldberg chimed in. "From Kristi Noem to Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel – they’re all playing dress up. It’s like they think they’re in a movie."

"Hegseth, he found on television," Behar pointed out.

"Yes, but he wasn't in a movie!" the EGOT winner quipped, to which Behar replied, "Picky, picky, picky!"

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg joked Trump's colleagues are 'playing dress up.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg joked Trump's colleagues are 'playing dress up.'

Hegseth's latest controversy has been a hot topic on the show due to the controversial boat strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers.

The politician denied claims that he was the one who gave the order for a second blow and kill anyone aboard, including initial survivors.

Photo of The stars agreed the second boat strike could be considered a war crime.
Source: @theview/x

The stars agreed the second boat strike could be considered a war crime.

On the December 2 episode, the TV stars discussed how White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed Hegseth "authorized Admiral Bradley" to conduct the second strike.

"I do believe we said yesterday that this is exactly what they were gonna do," said Goldberg in reaction. "Blame the folks who worked in that plane, because they knew that Pete, he's going to get a pardon, so he's not going to be held accountable [for actions that could be considered war crimes]."

"The lack of accountability from the top is despicable, it's disgusting," Hostin shared. "Everyone knows that when you work in the government, there's a hierarchy. If a warcrime was committed, everyone's responsible. Pete Hegseth is, that admiral is, whoever pulled the trigger is."

Meanwhile, Sara Haines went as far as to say she would consider the second strike "flat out murder."

