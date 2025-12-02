Whoopi Goldberg Gets Up From 'The View' Table Mid-Discussion as Co-Hosts Slam Pete Hegseth's 'Despicable' Deadly Boat Strikes: Watch
Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Whoopi Goldberg got up from The View table mid-episode when discussing Pete Hegseth leading the American boat strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug traffickers.
On the Tuesday, December 2 installment, the co-hosts brought up the allegation that Hegseth ordered everyone onboard to be killed in a second strike, including initial survivors.
Whoopi Goldberg Gets Out of Her Seat on 'The View'
Hegseth denied the accusations, and on December 2, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed Hegseth "authorized Admiral Bradley" to conduct the second strike.
"I do believe we said yesterday that this is exactly what they were gonna do," the Ghost actress noted. "Blame the folks who worked in that plane, because they knew that Pete, he's going to get a pardon, so he's not going to be held accountable [for actions that could be considered war crimes]."
"This is what they did, look, watch this," Goldberg stated as she surprisingly got up from her chair. "See this? See the bus over there?" The actress then mimicked bowling down a lane.
"That's the admiral," Sunny Hostin noted, to which the EGOT winner replied, "They threw that admiral right under the bus."
"What's so sad is, when you're really a leader, you take responsibility and accountability for the wins and the losses, for all the decisions that are made," Hostin passionately continued. "That is true leadership."
- The View's Sara Haines Demands Utah Senator Mike Lee Be Fired or 'Immediately Punished' for Joking About Minnesota Assassinations
- Whoopi Goldberg Insists The Holocaust Wasn’t About Race AGAIN After Being Suspended From 'The View' For Similar Comments
- 'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Sunny Hostin Slams Politicians
Hostin then brought up the different answers from Donald Trump, officials and Hegseth.
"The lack of accountability from the top is despicable, it's disgusting," Hostin declared. "Everyone knows that when you work in the government, there's a hierarchy. If a warcrime was committed, everyone's responsible. Pete Hegseth is, that admiral is, whoever pulled the trigger is."
Sara Haines chimed in to highlight what she thought was "the most weaselly part" of the situation.
"Did you notice how legal that announcement was? Karoline Leavitt normally runs those pretty loose — that whole thing is language that was specific to this moment, which means they kind of know they might be in hot water," she shared. "But I thought the worst part was how they blame it on the admiral, but then said, ‘But it’s fine.’ Why not just defend your stance?"
Sara Haines Calls the Second Strike 'Flat Out Murder'
On the previous episode of the ABC talk show, Haines expressed her belief that the second strike should be considered "flat out murder."
"I know this is why those Democratic vets put out that video last week that people said, why would they need to say what's already obvious? They can refuse to act on an illegal order, and people are like, yeah, but there's nothing like that. Well, this is a situation where there were clearly, in the cameras, two men on parts of the explosion, and then they're killed," she explained. "So, the likelihood of this is, we're not at war with Venezuela, but it's murder. It's flat-out murder, and anyone that acted on those orders could be held on war crimes."