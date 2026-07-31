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Sunny Hostin's Son Offers SAT Tutoring Sessions After She Tried to Get His Trespassing Citation Dismissed by Boasting About His Harvard Education

photo of sunny and gabe hostin
Source: mega

Gabe Hostin is due in court in September.

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July 31 2026, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

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Sunny Hostin's son Gabe Hostin is brushing off the drama of his trespassing scandal.

On Thursday, July 30, the 24-year-old revealed via his Instagram Story that he's continuing to offer tutoring sessions for high school students.

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Gabe Hostin Lists His Accomplishments

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photo of Gabe Hostin is offering tutoring sessions for high school seniors.
Source: @gabe._.hostin/instagram

Gabe Hostin is offering tutoring sessions for high school seniors.

"Have a few tutoring slots left for the summer," he penned. "Harvard grad offering SAT/ACT prep, academic tutoring and college essay help."

Gabe went on to list his accomplishments, writing, "I've spent this year teaching in NYC classrooms and co-founded an award-winning mentoring org that aired on Good Morning America."

"If you have a rising senior, now's the time for them to get ahead before they're scrambling in the fall with the other commitments of senior year," he added, telling those interested to DM him.

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Inside Gabe Hostin's Trespassing Incident

photo of Sunny Hostin boasted about her son's work and education when she talked to the police.
Source: @gabe._.hostin/instagram

Sunny Hostin boasted about her son's work and education when she talked to the police.

As OK! reported, Sunny brought up her son's impressive education when he was cited for trespassing along Metro-North Railroad tracks in New York's Westchester County.

After Sunny arrived to the scene, she told the authorities, "I’m a former federal prosecutor. He knows. He’s a Harvard grad who teaches 4th grade geometry to South Bronx kids."

The TV star also name-dropped her gig on The View.

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photo of Sunny Hostin introduced herself to the police by noting she's a co-host of 'The View.'
Source: mta

Sunny Hostin introduced herself to the police by noting she's a co-host of 'The View.'

An MTA Police spokesperson explained they saw Gabe running near an electrified third rail. Since he had no criminal past, they issued the citation instead of an arrest.

Gabe questioned the situation in body cam footage.

"Because it is an arrestable offense. I want to make that clear. We're dimming it down to a trespass violation because you were in the right-of-way," one officer said. "We know you're not a criminal or anything like that, but our hands are tied with cameras everywhere."

Sunny Hostin Pleads for Case to Be Dismissed

photo of Sunny Hostin is representing her son in court.
Source: @sunny/instagram

Sunny Hostin is representing her son in court.

Sunny, who is representing her son in the case, wrote a letter to the judge asking for them to dismiss the charge, insisting the incident was an "honest mistake."

"My client is a 2025 Harvard University graduate with no criminal history or prior contact with the criminal justice system. He is an avid runner and former Junior Olympian track athlete who was in the area training," she explained. "The only 'No Trespassing' sign was affixed to the left gate and because the gates are open, it was not visible to my client as he entered the property."

Gabe was originally scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 31, but an outlet revealed that same day that it was postponed until September 15.

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