Article continues below advertisement
Everything to Know About the 2026 Super Bowl: Date, Venue, Performers and More

Find out which NFL team brought home the Lombardi Trophy at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 8:42 a.m. ET

Which Teams Played in the 2026 Super Bowl?

The New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl 2026.

The Super Bowl 2026 wrapped up with a bang.

The 60th Super Bowl marked a big game rematch between the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks, more than a decade after their 2015 Super Bowl matchup. At the time, the Patriots squeaked past the other team by a 28-24 score.

"To win the Super Bowl by a defensive stop, that's priceless," Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said after the win.

But in pursuit of sealing the title again, the Seahawks took an impressive 9-0 lead against the Patriots into halftime of the penultimate NFL matchup. The Seahawks held the lead throughout the more than three-hour game and ultimately won 29-13, earning the team its second Super Bowl championship.

When Did the 2026 Super Bowl Take Place?

NBC broadcast Super Bowl 2026 live.

The 2026 Super Bowl took place on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where Was the 2026 Super Bowl Held?

The 2026 Super Bowl is also available on several streaming platforms and services.

Super Bowl

NFL fans gathered at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home to the San Francisco 49ers, to support their bets during the 2026 Super Bowl. It marked the second Super Bowl played in the venue since it opened in 2014.

The stadium, which has 68,500 capacity, previously hosted Super Bowl 50, which witnessed the intense game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

Who Performed at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFL's MVP before the Super Bowl 2026.

In pregame festivities, Brandi Carlile sang "America the Beautiful" before Coco Jones hyped the attendees with her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Charlie Puth also joined the star-studded roster, singing the national anthem ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Green Day serenaded the attendees with hit songs like "American Idiot," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday."

What Songs Did Bad Bunny Perform at His Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny delivered a 13-minute performance.

For the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show, Bad Bunny took center stage and surprised everyone not only with his music but also with unexpected celebrity cameos.

The Grammy-winning icon opened his set with "Tití Me Preguntó," followed by "Yo Perreo Sola" with Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Karol G and Alix Earle.

After snippets of his song "Monaco" fired up the crowd, Lady Gaga and a salsa band emerged to sing her hit track with Bruno Mars, "Die With a Smile."

Bad Bunny performed additional famous tracks, including "EoO," "BAILE INoLVIDABLE" and "NUEVAYoL," as Ricky Martin making a surprise cameo to sing the "Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii" intro. He ended his 13-minute performance with "DtMF" while walking out of the stadium.

"People only have to worry about dance, They don't even have to learn Spanish. It's better if they learn to dance. There's no better dance than the one that can come from the heart ... that's the only thing they need to worry about, to have fun and enjoy, and of course, choose your team at the game," Bad Bunny said ahead of his historic halftime performance.

