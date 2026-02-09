Everything to Know About the 2026 Super Bowl: Date, Venue, Performers and More

Article continues below advertisement

Which Teams Played in the 2026 Super Bowl?

Source: MEGA The New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl 2026.

The Super Bowl 2026 wrapped up with a bang. The 60th Super Bowl marked a big game rematch between the AFC Champion New England Patriots and the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks, more than a decade after their 2015 Super Bowl matchup. At the time, the Patriots squeaked past the other team by a 28-24 score. "To win the Super Bowl by a defensive stop, that's priceless," Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork said after the win. But in pursuit of sealing the title again, the Seahawks took an impressive 9-0 lead against the Patriots into halftime of the penultimate NFL matchup. The Seahawks held the lead throughout the more than three-hour game and ultimately won 29-13, earning the team its second Super Bowl championship.

When Did the 2026 Super Bowl Take Place?

Source: MEGA NBC broadcast Super Bowl 2026 live.

The 2026 Super Bowl took place on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where Was the 2026 Super Bowl Held?

Source: MEGA The 2026 Super Bowl is also available on several streaming platforms and services.

NFL fans gathered at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., home to the San Francisco 49ers, to support their bets during the 2026 Super Bowl. It marked the second Super Bowl played in the venue since it opened in 2014. The stadium, which has 68,500 capacity, previously hosted Super Bowl 50, which witnessed the intense game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.

Who Performed at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Source: MEGA Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named the NFL's MVP before the Super Bowl 2026.

In pregame festivities, Brandi Carlile sang "America the Beautiful" before Coco Jones hyped the attendees with her rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Charlie Puth also joined the star-studded roster, singing the national anthem ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Green Day serenaded the attendees with hit songs like "American Idiot," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "Holiday."

What Songs Did Bad Bunny Perform at His Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Source: MEGA Bad Bunny delivered a 13-minute performance.