Everything to Know About Suri Cruise's Life Amid Estrangement From Her Father Tom in 8 Clicks

On April 18, Suri Cruise marked her 18th birthday with her friends in New York City. Photos from the outing showed Tom Cruse 's estranged daughter sporting an all-denim look while holding gift bags and a pink umbrella.

While celebrating her birthday, her father was busy filming Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two in the U.K. Tom also joined Victoria Beckham 's 50th birthday party in London.

After her outing with friends, Suri had a coffee date with her mom, Katie Holmes , without her estranged father.

Parents criticized Tom and Katie when photos of Suri wearing high heels and makeup went viral online. Tom and Katie's daughter was pictured with similar styles several times, enraging the public.

Katie quickly defended her daughter's outfit during her appearance on a TV show.

"Like every little girl, she loves my high heels," the matriarch said. "They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."