Everything to Know About Suri Cruise's Life Amid Estrangement From Her Father Tom in 8 Clicks
Suri Cruise Celebrated Her 18th Birthday
On April 18, Suri Cruise marked her 18th birthday with her friends in New York City. Photos from the outing showed Tom Cruse's estranged daughter sporting an all-denim look while holding gift bags and a pink umbrella.
Suri Cruise Was Spotted in New York City After Her 18th Birthday
After her outing with friends, Suri had a coffee date with her mom, Katie Holmes, without her estranged father.
While celebrating her birthday, her father was busy filming Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two in the U.K. Tom also joined Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party in London.
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Were Criticized When Suri Cruise Was 3
Parents criticized Tom and Katie when photos of Suri wearing high heels and makeup went viral online. Tom and Katie's daughter was pictured with similar styles several times, enraging the public.
Katie quickly defended her daughter's outfit during her appearance on a TV show.
"Like every little girl, she loves my high heels," the matriarch said. "They are actually ballroom dancing shoes for kids. I found them for her and she loves them."
Suri Cruise's Parents Divorced in 2012
Tom and Katie divorced in 2012 after five years of marriage.
Katie's lawyer said in a statement, "This is a personal and private matter for Katie and her family. Katie's primary concern remains, as it always has been, her daughter's best interest."
Meanwhile, Tom's representative disclosed, "Kate has filed for divorce and Tom is deeply saddened and is concentrating on his three children. Please allow them their privacy."
Katie Holmes Won Full Custody of Suri
Tom and Katie settled their divorce 11 days after submitting the filing, with the Woman in Gold star earning the sole custody of Suri.
"Suri is Katie's number one priority. Tom only has Scientologists that work for him and Katie insisted that her staff will always be with their daughter," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Under terms of the settlement, Suri isn't permitted to be exposed to anything Scientology-related and this includes going to any Scientology churches, parties, etc. Katie made sure that this was ironclad."
Despite the terms, the Edge of Tomorrow actor has reportedly not visited nor seen his daughter after the divorce.
Tom Cruise Had No Contact With Suri Cruise for Years After the Divorce
The American Made actor has constantly garnered criticism for not contacting his daughter in recent years.
While Tom will no longer pay $400,000 annually for child support, Suri reportedly has no plans to connect with her father.
"Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer. He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything," a source told the Daily Mail. "She feels that she has one parent, and that is her mother."
Suri Cruise Will Graduate From High School in a Few Months
Suri will reportedly finish high school in June and enter college in the fall of 2024.
A source told the Daily Mail that Suri was aiming to pursue a career in fashion and started applying to universities across the country.
"Suri is applying to schools all over the place," said the source. "[Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other. Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective. "
Meanwhile, other insiders reiterated Suri's wish to remain a private citizen and not to pursue an acting career.
She Starred in Her School's Play
While Suri might pursue a fashion career, she previously wowed the public when she starred in a high school production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, in which she played the role of Morticia Addams.
Fans applauded her performance and revealed how amazing she was at the time.