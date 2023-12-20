Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 17, Lands Leading Role in Her High School Play, Fan Says 'She Was Amazing'

Suri landed the leading role of Morticia Addams in her New York City school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, a news publication reported.

While some critics are quick to judge the teenager for potentially being handed the role because of her parents, the famous offspring stayed humble throughout post-production and didn't even acknowledge her mom or dad — the latter of whom she's reportedly been estranged from since Tom's 2012 split from Katie — in the show's playbill.