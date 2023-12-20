OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Suri Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 17, Lands Leading Role in Her High School Play, Fan Says 'She Was Amazing'

katie holmes tom cruise daughter suri high school play
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Suri Cruise is following in her famous parents' footsteps.

The 17-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise recently starred in her high school's play — and it appears she totally nailed the part.

Article continues below advertisement
katie holmes tom cruise daughter suri high school play
Source: MEGA

Suri Cruise landed the starring role in her high school play.

Suri landed the leading role of Morticia Addams in her New York City school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, a news publication reported.

While some critics are quick to judge the teenager for potentially being handed the role because of her parents, the famous offspring stayed humble throughout post-production and didn't even acknowledge her mom or dad — the latter of whom she's reportedly been estranged from since Tom's 2012 split from Katie — in the show's playbill.

Article continues below advertisement
katie holmes tom cruise daughter suri high school play
Source: MEGA

Suri Cruise has reportedly been estranged from her father, Tom Cruise, since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes.

Suri's bio didn't make a single reference to her parents while thanking teachers and her fellow students of the cast and crew, the news outlet confirmed.

Regardless of who her mother and father are, Suri still wowed the crowd, leaving the audience with impressed reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was amazing," one attendee at the high school musical admitted to the news publication after watching the senior's performance.

While Suri might not be on good terms with Tom, she remains super close with her mom — who even featured her daughter's singing skills in two of her Hollywood projects.

katie holmes tom cruise daughter suri high school play
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes is raising her daughter, Suri Cruise, 17, in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

In the opening credits of Katie's 2022 film Alone Together — which she directed, produced and starred in — Suri can be heard singing a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's 1934 classic "Blue Moon."

At the time, Katie explained why she decided to stick with blood when choosing who she wanted to sing at the start of her film.

MORE ON:
Suri Cruise

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented," the Dawson's Creek star, 45, admitted during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in August 2022.

Working together hasn't been a problem for the mother-daughter duo, either.

katie holmes tom cruise daughter suri high school play
Source: MEGA

Katie Holmes welcomed her first and only daughter, Suri, in April 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

"She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," Katie continued. "That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"

Suri's enchanting vocals were additionally used during Holmes' movie Rare Objects, a film she also directed, produced, wrote and starred in. (The production was filmed in fall 2021, though it wasn't released until 2023.)

Source: OK!

Page Six reported on Suri starring in her high school play.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.