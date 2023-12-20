Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 17, Lands Leading Role in Her High School Play, Fan Says 'She Was Amazing'
Suri Cruise is following in her famous parents' footsteps.
The 17-year-old daughter of Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise recently starred in her high school's play — and it appears she totally nailed the part.
Suri landed the leading role of Morticia Addams in her New York City school's production of The Addams Family: A New Musical, a news publication reported.
While some critics are quick to judge the teenager for potentially being handed the role because of her parents, the famous offspring stayed humble throughout post-production and didn't even acknowledge her mom or dad — the latter of whom she's reportedly been estranged from since Tom's 2012 split from Katie — in the show's playbill.
Suri's bio didn't make a single reference to her parents while thanking teachers and her fellow students of the cast and crew, the news outlet confirmed.
Regardless of who her mother and father are, Suri still wowed the crowd, leaving the audience with impressed reactions.
"She was amazing," one attendee at the high school musical admitted to the news publication after watching the senior's performance.
While Suri might not be on good terms with Tom, she remains super close with her mom — who even featured her daughter's singing skills in two of her Hollywood projects.
In the opening credits of Katie's 2022 film Alone Together — which she directed, produced and starred in — Suri can be heard singing a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart's 1934 classic "Blue Moon."
At the time, Katie explained why she decided to stick with blood when choosing who she wanted to sing at the start of her film.
"I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her! She’s very, very talented," the Dawson's Creek star, 45, admitted during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in August 2022.
Working together hasn't been a problem for the mother-daughter duo, either.
"She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing," Katie continued. "That’s the way I direct in general: It’s like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'"
Suri's enchanting vocals were additionally used during Holmes' movie Rare Objects, a film she also directed, produced, wrote and starred in. (The production was filmed in fall 2021, though it wasn't released until 2023.)
