Suri Cruise Turns 18! Birthday Girl All Smiles in NYC as Source Claims Estranged Dad Tom Hasn't Seen Daughter Since 2012

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city," Katie — who relocated to NYC with Suri after ending her marriage — explained to InStyle in July 2022.

As for why the First Daughter actress tried shielding Suri from the world as much as she could, Katie told Glamour it was "because she was so visible at a young age."

Although it is believed Katie hardly provides insight on her former marriage to Tom and his involvement in the Church fo Scientology because of several non-disclosure agreements, Suri officially becoming an adult may give her free rein to discuss the religion and her father, if she pleases.