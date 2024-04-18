OK Magazine
Suri Cruise Turns 18! Birthday Girl All Smiles in NYC as Source Claims Estranged Dad Tom Hasn't Seen Daughter Since 2012

Apr. 18 2024, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Suri Cruise didn't let a little rain put a damper on her birthday celebrations!

On Thursday, April 18, the daughter of Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes was spotted out and about with a friend in New York City as she enjoyed some fresh air on her special day.

Suri Cruise turned 18 on Thursday, April 18.

In photos obtained by a news publication, Suri could be seen keeping herself dry with a pink umbrella while sporting a denim jacket, a brown shirt and black shoes.

The teenager seemed to be in great spirits as she carried a blue backpack while holding on to an apparent birthday present.

The teenager is the daughter of Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Just one day before Suri's birthday, Tom jetted across the pond to film a new project in London — though his absence likely didn't matter much, as the Top Gun star reportedly hasn't seen his daughter since 2012, the very same year his divorce from Katie was finalized.

The Mission: Impossible star was last spotted publicly with Suri at Disney World that summer.

Tom Cruise reportedly hasn't seen his daughter since 2012.

"Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom. This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public," an insider claimed to the news outlet earlier this month, seemingly insinuating the Dawnson's Creek actress could be partly to blame for Suri's lack of a relationship with her father.

The Batman Begins star filed for divorce from Tom when their daughter was only 6 years old and previously called the situation "intense."

Suri Cruise's parents divorced in 2012.

"It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn't know became my friends and helped us out, and that's what I love about the city," Katie — who relocated to NYC with Suri after ending her marriage — explained to InStyle in July 2022.

As for why the First Daughter actress tried shielding Suri from the world as much as she could, Katie told Glamour it was "because she was so visible at a young age."

Although it is believed Katie hardly provides insight on her former marriage to Tom and his involvement in the Church fo Scientology because of several non-disclosure agreements, Suri officially becoming an adult may give her free rein to discuss the religion and her father, if she pleases.

Page Six obtained photos of Suri on her birthday and spoke to a source about the last time Tom saw his daughter.

