NEWS 'Survivor' Winner Lashes Out at 'Grossly Manipulative' Donald Trump in Heated Rant: 'Worst Human I've Ever Met'

Survivor winner Richard Hatch declared that President Donald Trump is the "worst human being" he has ever met. Hatch, who competed on the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, shared his critical assessment of Trump in a recent interview with journalist Tim Murphy on his Substack, The Caftan Chronicles. Hatch, himself known for being the first "villain" to win Survivor, stated that his time on Trump's reality show left a lasting negative impression of the former president.

'Worst Human'

Source: NBC The 'Survivor' star called Donald Trump 'grossly manipulative.'

“He is probably the worst human being I’ve ever met in my life,” Hatch said. Hatch called the POTUS “grossly manipulative,” adding, “It’s all about what he can get out of any situation.” “I would stare at him and watch him use the room to his desperate need for attention, and how he would play people, talk to this one person, and then turn around and tear them down to the next person. He’s really awful," the 64-year-old reality show champ said.

Richard Hatch Details Interactions With Donald Trump

Source: MEGA The reality star also appeared on 'Celebrity Apprentice.'

He also described the 79-year-old president as someone who would "use the room to his desperate need for attention" and frequently "play people" against one another. Hatch, who knew Trump for three years before the show and spent significant time with him, said he watched the reality show host turned president "play people" and "tear them down to the next person.” He said Trump made inappropriate sexual comments to female competitors Marlee Matlin and Lisa Rinna during filming, including in front of his daughter Ivanka Trump. Lisa also recently expressed in her new memoir that while Donald was professional during filming, she now finds him "horrible" and believes he has "ruined the world."

Donald Trump's Scandal

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was allegedly uncomfortable around Black people while filming.

The president's 2016 campaign called Richard's accusation “completely false” at the time. Richard mentioned that during filming, the future POTUS often tried to be near him to capture media attention and said he appeared uncomfortable around Black people during their time on the show. The president allegedly used the N-word on camera to refer to Kwame Jackson, runner-up from The Apprentice’s 2004 season. And while Kwame told CNN’s Abby Phillip in 2024 that he never heard the word used by Donald, it wouldn’t have surprised him, adding he’d “never known Mr. Trump to be comfortable around Black people.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's spokesperson denied the allegations.