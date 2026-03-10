Lara Trump Reflects on Her Father-in-Law's Emotional Departure From the White House in 2021: 'It Was Very Somber'

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2021, President Donald Trump departed the White House, a moment filled with profound emotions, as Lara Trump shared during an interview on the “Pod Force One” podcast with Miranda Devine. Lara described the family’s arrival in Palm Beach, Fla., as a time of deep reflection and sadness.

Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube Lara Trump recalled Donald Trump’s emotional departure from the White House.

The atmosphere on the flight was heavy, with Lara stating, “It was very somber. It was an incredibly tough time for all of us.” She noted that during the flight, “No one really had a lot to say,” reflecting the gravity of the moment.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump said the family’s flight to Florida felt very quiet and somber.

Despite the dark mood, Lara revealed how the evening took a different turn. President Donald insisted on the family coming together. “He told all of us that he wanted to have dinner that night. And none of us really knew how that would go,” she recalled. Before the meal began, the president made his sentiments clear. “Well, kids, I’ve got to do it again,” he remarked, showcasing his determination to persevere despite the challenges ahead. Lara emphasized that this moment highlighted the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.

Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube At the time, Donald Trump insisted everyone gather for dinner.

The departure from the White House marked the end of a transformative four years for American politics. Lara noted that although the day was painful, Donald never appeared defeated. “He’s not somebody who just gives up,” she said, emphasizing his resilience and awareness of the millions of Americans who supported him.

While the flight to Florida was quiet, the dinner conversation marked a shift toward renewed hope and resolve. Lara portrayed her father-in-law as someone who is always looking toward the next step, reinforcing the notion that setbacks are temporary.

Source: MEGA During the meal, Donald Trump told family members he planned to run again.