or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Lara Trump Reflects on Her Father-in-Law's Emotional Departure From the White House in 2021: 'It Was Very Somber'

split photo of Lara & Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump recalled Donald Trump’s 2021 White House departure and the family dinner that followed.

Profile Image

March 10 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In January 2021, President Donald Trump departed the White House, a moment filled with profound emotions, as Lara Trump shared during an interview on the “Pod Force One” podcast with Miranda Devine.

Lara described the family’s arrival in Palm Beach, Fla., as a time of deep reflection and sadness.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump recalled Donald Trump’s emotional departure from the White House.
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

Lara Trump recalled Donald Trump’s emotional departure from the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

The atmosphere on the flight was heavy, with Lara stating, “It was very somber. It was an incredibly tough time for all of us.”

She noted that during the flight, “No one really had a lot to say,” reflecting the gravity of the moment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lara Trump said the family’s flight to Florida felt very quiet and somber.
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump said the family’s flight to Florida felt very quiet and somber.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the dark mood, Lara revealed how the evening took a different turn. President Donald insisted on the family coming together. “He told all of us that he wanted to have dinner that night. And none of us really knew how that would go,” she recalled.

Before the meal began, the president made his sentiments clear. “Well, kids, I’ve got to do it again,” he remarked, showcasing his determination to persevere despite the challenges ahead. Lara emphasized that this moment highlighted the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of At the time, Donald Trump insisted everyone gather for dinner.
Source: Pod Force One with Miranda Devine/YouTube

At the time, Donald Trump insisted everyone gather for dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

The departure from the White House marked the end of a transformative four years for American politics. Lara noted that although the day was painful, Donald never appeared defeated. “He’s not somebody who just gives up,” she said, emphasizing his resilience and awareness of the millions of Americans who supported him.

Article continues below advertisement

While the flight to Florida was quiet, the dinner conversation marked a shift toward renewed hope and resolve. Lara portrayed her father-in-law as someone who is always looking toward the next step, reinforcing the notion that setbacks are temporary.

Article continues below advertisement
image of During the meal, Donald Trump told family members he planned to run again.
Source: MEGA

During the meal, Donald Trump told family members he planned to run again.

In reflecting on their time in the White House, Lara expressed pride in their accomplishments, despite the challenges they faced.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.