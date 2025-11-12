Donald Trump Slammed for Using Similar Messaging to Joe Biden During CNN Side-by-Side Comparison

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump was criticized for using messaging similar to Joe Biden in his defense of the economy and opinion polls, according to side-by-side video clips shown by CNN. CNN host Abby Phillip introduced the segment during the Wednesday, November 12, broadcast by showing back-to-back clips of the two leaders, each insisting that Americans were mistaken about the state of things.

Donald Trump Was Criticized for Using Similar Messaging to Donald Trump

Source: CNN Abby Phillip played side-by-side clips of the two leaders on their opinions of polling data.

“It’s a con job by the Democrats,” Trump, 79, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, dispelling concerns about inflation and voter anxiety. “I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we’ve ever had.” Ingraham, 62, then challenged the businessman, pointing out, “You said Biden did that, too. He was saying things are great, and things weren’t great.”

Joe Biden Also Blamed Inaccurate Polling Data

Source: CNN Joe Biden also blamed inaccurate polling data.

Trump blamed Biden, 82, while also bringing then-Vice President Kamala Harris into the conversation. “Let’s say it’s synonymous. Biden and Kamala, you know, because you didn’t know who the h--- was campaigning,” the Apprentice alum replied. In a separate May 2024 clip, Biden was shown on screen speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett about what he believed was inaccurate polling data. “Look at the Michigan survey. Over 65 percent of the American people think they’re in good shape economically… The polling data has been wrong all along,” he said, referring to data collected by the University of Michigan that Americans rated their own finances “personally better” than the nation’s.

Trump and Biden Were Compared

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was accused of 'doing exactly the same thing' as Joe Biden by Abby Philip.

Phillip, 36, then drew a direct comparison of the two. “Trump is doing exactly the same thing that Biden did,” she explained. “And frankly, I actually don’t think we really know what the state of the economy is right now, in part because the government’s been shut down for over a month.” According to the network’s latest poll, 59 percent of Americans blame Trump for the current rate of inflation. In addition, 61 percent of U.S. adults believe Trump’s policies are worsening economic conditions.

Trump Faces Low Approval Numbers

Source: MEGA Donald Trump slammed the 'radical left media' for his sinking approval rate.