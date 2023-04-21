Susan Lucci's Business Meeting With Younger Man Confused For Tinder Date
Susan Lucci was spotted with a younger man at an Upper East Side hotel on Wednesday, April 19, but it turns out it was a business meeting — and not a date.
According to an onlooker, the 76-year old beauty asked a stranger if she was the guy she was meeting up with. "Are you so and so?" she said to the man. “He said, ‘No,’ and she left,” the insider said.
Lucci later found who she was looking for and met up with a guy who was "barely 30," the onlooker shared.
“They were very into their conversation,” they said.
A rep for the actress later told Page Six that “she was there for a business meeting.”
“She was with a producer, but that’s all I can share at this time,” they added.
Last year, Lucci's husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber, passed away at 84 years old, and she declared she wasn't ready to put herself out there just yet. “[Dating is] not on my radar… He was a very hard act to follow,” she told the outlet in February.
In another interview, the brunette babe was asked if she would jump back into the dating scene again.
"No, I'm not ready. It's just ten months. And anyway, whatever the time was, I'm not ready, you know?" she said.
She continued, "And everybody's different, you know. But, no. I just miss him. And he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life. A very special, big presence, very take charge in a good way. He was caring, he's a caregiver and funny, smart, all those good things."
Lucci added that even though "strangers" are trying to set her up, she reiterated she's not there yet.
"Thank you but I can't even imagine it at this point," the Hollywood star said as she got emotional.
In March 2022, Huber's family revealed he passed away peacefully in his home.
"A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," a rep said in a statement. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest."