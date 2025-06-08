Susan Olsen Emerges From the Shadows: Inside the 'Humble Life' of the 'Brady Bunch' Star
Susan Olsen, known for her role as Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch, has surfaced for the first time in years. A source told a news outlet that the actress has intentionally kept a low profile, dedicating her time to family and helping young aspiring actors.
"Susan lives in a quiet suburb of L.A. and pretty much shuns the spotlight these days. She still speaks fondly of her time on The Brady Bunch but it's not something she really brings up. It's very much in her rear-view mirror," the insider revealed.
Susan was last photographed in April while grocery shopping after her shift at the Vibe Performing Arts Center in Santa Clarita, Calif.
"You'd think that being on such an iconic show that's still in reruns to this day, she'd be living the high life with tons of money coming in from residuals, but that's just not the case. She actually lives a very humble life," the source shared.
The actress teaches acting to kids at a small studio near her home, often going unrecognized. "She doesn't get invited to any Hollywood events and she claims to have no interest in it," the insider said.
"She's quite isolated and spends most of her time making sure her son Michael has everything he needs," the source added. Michael, nearly 30 and on the autism spectrum, is the "center of her world."
The actress shot to fame at an early age, portraying the youngest member of the Brady family. The beloved comedy aired for five seasons on ABC from 1969 to 1974.
Its success sparked numerous spinoffs and TV movies. Olsen participated in projects such as The Brady Bunch Variety Hour in 1976 and The Brady Girls Get Married in 1981, and she reprised her role in the 1990 revival, The Bradys.
Since then, Olsen has acted sporadically, appearing in two episodes of CBS's The Young and the Restless in 2010 and the 2013 TV movie Holiday Road Trip. Her latest acting credit came in the 2021 Lifetime holiday film Blending Christmas.
The Santa Monica, Calif., native was married to Mitch Markwell from 1995 until 2004. They welcomed their son, Michael, in 1997.
Michael has accompanied his mom on several red carpet appearances, showcasing a remarkable resemblance with his blonde hair and blue eyes. He joined Susan at the debut of the Hollywood Museum's Back to the Future Trilogy: The Exhibit in December 2019.
Susan, who named her son after her Brady Bunch costar Michael Lookinland, regularly shares photos of him on Instagram, celebrating his love for music and guitar.
Despite her quiet life, Susan remains connected to her Brady Bunch family. In 2021, she shared a photo of a reunion with TV siblings Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, and Mike, captioning it, "Dinner with family."