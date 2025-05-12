'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Accused of Verbally Abusing Ex-Property Manager Avi Gabay

When asked where her assistant Avi Gabay was an a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Stracke replied she imagined he was “at home.”

“In my opinion, Avi is no longer working with me,” she continued. “Now we’re still friends. I love Avi. He’s like family. But, no, he’s no longer working with me.”

When pushed for more information, Stracke insisted “everything is working out,” but he's no longer working alongside her.

“I’ve been really busy,” she elaborated, noting she was uncertain if Gabay obtained another position. “I’ve been traveling a lot in the past couple of months, so we haven’t really spoken.”