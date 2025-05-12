'RHOBH' Star Sutton Stracke Accused of Verbally Abusing Ex-Property Manager Avi Gabay
Sutton Stracke recently had a falling out with BFF Garcelle Beauvais, and now it seems the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is feuding with another person who is close to her.
Sutton Stracke's Falling Out With Avi Gabay
When asked where her assistant Avi Gabay was an a recent episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live, Stracke replied she imagined he was “at home.”
“In my opinion, Avi is no longer working with me,” she continued. “Now we’re still friends. I love Avi. He’s like family. But, no, he’s no longer working with me.”
When pushed for more information, Stracke insisted “everything is working out,” but he's no longer working alongside her.
“I’ve been really busy,” she elaborated, noting she was uncertain if Gabay obtained another position. “I’ve been traveling a lot in the past couple of months, so we haven’t really spoken.”
Since she’s living alone in her house, Stracke noted things are “different.”
“And you know, he was always an independent contractor,” she added. “We parted ways.”
When Jeff Lewis asked if she fired him or he quit, Stracke reiterated they “parted ways,” noting she's “not sure” if it was mutual or not.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alleged Verbal Abuse Accusation
In the wake of the news about Gabay, one TikTok video was shared on @celebriteablindalt, referencing a blind item alleging Gabay may have been “verbally abused” by Stracke.
“Sutton Stracke allegedly verbally abused her assistant Avi, which is why he quit,” a voice in the clip states, noting the allegations haven't been confirmed. “And we don’t know whether he signed an NDA or not, so things could get interesting if he decides to tell his truth.”
They then referenced a specific blind item that read, “The employee of the very rich Housewife just couldn’t take the verbal abuse any longer and quit. His story is a really good one. I hope the Housewife made him sign an NDA or her life is about to get really interesting.”
Sutton Stracke Apologizes to Garcelle Beauvais
Aside from discussing Gabay, Stracke dished on her estranged relationship with Beauvais to Lewis when he suggested the actress seemed “most hurt” by Stracke.
“I’m sorry for that,” she shared. “I would never want to hurt Garcelle intentionally. I’m sorry that she feels that way, and I’m sorry that it went down like that,” Stracke responded. “I think that down the road, Garcelle and I really need to have a long, thoughtful conversation that’s private.”