Sutton Stracke Is 'Sorry' Her Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais Fell Apart: 'You Need Time Away to Heal'

In an interview with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis asked Stracke about her friendship with Beauvais, noting it seemed like Beauvais was “most hurt” by Stracke.

“I’m sorry for that,” Stracke replied. “I would never want to hurt Garcelle intentionally. I’m sorry that she feels that way, and I’m sorry that it went down like that.”

Stracke shared she’s hopeful she can patch things up at a later point in time.

“Sometimes,” she continued, “I think when you’re really close with someone and you get hurt in the relationship, you need time away to heal. I’m hoping that we can rectify and fix everything. I think that down the road, Garcelle and I really need to have a long, thoughtful conversation that’s private.”