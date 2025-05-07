or
Sutton Stracke Is 'Sorry' Her Friendship With Garcelle Beauvais Fell Apart: 'You Need Time Away to Heal'

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Sutton Stracke admitted she's 'sorry' her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais fell apart.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Photo of Sutton Stracke
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Sutton Stracke said she 'hates' that her friendship with Garcelle Beauvais is not there.

In an interview with Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis asked Stracke about her friendship with Beauvais, noting it seemed like Beauvais was “most hurt” by Stracke.

“I’m sorry for that,” Stracke replied. “I would never want to hurt Garcelle intentionally. I’m sorry that she feels that way, and I’m sorry that it went down like that.”

Stracke shared she’s hopeful she can patch things up at a later point in time.

“Sometimes,” she continued, “I think when you’re really close with someone and you get hurt in the relationship, you need time away to heal. I’m hoping that we can rectify and fix everything. I think that down the road, Garcelle and I really need to have a long, thoughtful conversation that’s private.”

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: @garcelle/Instagram

Sutton Stracke is hopeful she and Garcelle Beauvais will patch up their relationship one day.

Stracke added she hates “that this happened,” as Beauvais was “a very good friend” whom she loves “dearly.”

The blonde bombshell also discussed her last conversation she had with her former BFF surrounding her decision to depart RHOBH.

“She just said, ‘I couldn’t talk to anybody because I knew that you would convince me not to leave,’” Stracke revealed. “That’s quite true.”

On March 25, Beavuais shocked the Bravo world when she announced her departure from the franchise she’d been a part of for five seasons, claiming it has been a “wild ride” in which “some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened.”

Photo of Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais were BFF's on 'RHOBH.'

After Beauvais left the show, rumors spread about a falling out between her and Stracke, which might have been partially fueled by a tribute post the blonde babe made on her Instagram to the actress, who did not "like" or comment on it.

“When you’re no longer on a show and the one person you constantly defend gets to stay, you’re going to be upset,” an insider previously spilled to OK!, referring to Beauvais constantly having Stracke’s back on the show.

While Beauvais claimed she left on her own accord, a source dished to OK! she may have been let go.

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: @garcelle/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais left 'RHOBH' after five seasons.

“Garcelle said something along the lines of it being ‘farewell, not goodbye,’ and that’s a line they’ve told other women on the show before,” the source noted. “When you’re let go, you can say whatever you want, and the network goes along with it. You don’t have to say you were fired. If Garcelle was fired, she’s not going to want to say it. No actress wants it noted on their resume they were fired from a job.”

As for why Stracke is sticking around, especially if her primary defender/friend exited, the source claimed she’s “good for the show” as she’s “dramatic and a drinker.”

“They wouldn’t really have anything happening right now [without her],” they added.

