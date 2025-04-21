Sutton Stracke Giving BFF Garcelle Beauvais 'the Space She Needs' After Unfollowing Drama

“Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives,” Stracke told Page Six. “I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs.”

While Beauvais unfollowed her personal account, Stracke pointed out she still follows her business accounts, The Sutton Concept and Sutton Brands.

“I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success,” Stracke added.