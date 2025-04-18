Feud Explodes: 'Upset' Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows BFF Sutton Stracke and Other 'RHOBH' Castmates on Instagram

When looking at Beauvais’ Instagram, she no longer follows Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and, shockingly, her BFF on the show Sutton Stracke. However, she still follows Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

After Beauvais left the show, rumors spread about a falling out between her and Stracke, which might have been partially fueled by a tribute post the blonde babe made on her Instagram to the actress, who did not "like" or comment on it.

“When you’re no longer on a show and the one person you constantly defend gets to stay, you’re going to be upset,” the insider shared, referring to Beauvais constantly having Stracke’s back on the show.