Home > Exclusives > Garcelle Beauvais
Feud Explodes: 'Upset' Garcelle Beauvais Unfollows BFF Sutton Stracke and Other 'RHOBH' Castmates on Instagram

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais unfollowed Sutton Stracke and other 'RHOBH' castmates after departing the show.

April 18 2025, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

In the wake of her leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Garcelle Beauvais recently unfollowed a few of her former castmates — and an insider exclusively dished to OK! regarding what may be behind one of her friendships falling apart.

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais, Jennifer Tilly, Kyle Richards, Bozoma St. John and Sutton Stracke
Source: @garcelle/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais still follows Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton on Instagram.

When looking at Beauvais’ Instagram, she no longer follows Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and, shockingly, her BFF on the show Sutton Stracke. However, she still follows Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

After Beauvais left the show, rumors spread about a falling out between her and Stracke, which might have been partially fueled by a tribute post the blonde babe made on her Instagram to the actress, who did not "like" or comment on it.

“When you’re no longer on a show and the one person you constantly defend gets to stay, you’re going to be upset,” the insider shared, referring to Beauvais constantly having Stracke’s back on the show.

Photo of Kyle Richards, Sutton Strackce, Garcelle Beauvais and Jennifer Tilly.
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Garcelle Beuvais unfollowed Kyle Richards on Instagram.

While Beauvais claimed she left on her own accord, as OK! previously shared, a source dished she may have been fired.

“Garcelle said something along the lines of it being ‘farewell, not goodbye,’ and that’s a line they’ve told other women on the show before,” the insider noted. “When you’re let go, you can say whatever you want, and the network goes along with it. You don’t have to say you were fired. If Garcelle was fired, she’s not going to want to say it. No actress wants it noted on their resume they were fired from a job.”

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke
Source: @suttonstracke/Instagram

An insider dished Garcelle Beauvais may be 'upset' Sutton Stracke is remaining on 'RHOBH.'

As for why Stracke is sticking around, especially if her primary defender/friend exited, the source claimed she’s “good for the show” as she’s “dramatic and a drinker.”

“They wouldn’t really have anything happening right now [without her],” they added.

Photo of Garcelle Beauvais
Source: @garcelle/Instagram

Garcelle Beauvais claimed she left 'RHOBH' on her own accord.

As OK! reported, Beauvais announced her departure from the franchise on March 25.

“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” she stated on Instagram. “It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”

As for why she’s leaving, Beauvais stated one of the reasons is her family, as her boys will be entering their last year of high school and she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.

“And, secondly,” she shared, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

