Suzanne Somers' Widower Spotted Out With Her Costar Joanna Cassidy — Nearly 2 Years After Her Death

alan hamel joanna cassidy malibu
Source: MEGA

Suzanne Somers' widow Alan Hamel was spotted in Malibu with her costar Joanna Cassidy.

By:

June 25 2025, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Is love in the air again for Suzanne Somers’ widower?

Alan Hamel, the late actress' husband of 46 years, was seen out and about in Malibu with none other than Somers’ Hollywood Wives costar, Joanna Cassidy. The sighting took place on Monday, June 22 — nearly two years after Somers passed away in October 2023.

According to the photo, the two appeared close as they walked arm in arm near the Malibu Beach Inn on Carbon Beach.

Hamel, 88, kept things casual in a bright orange Hawaiian shirt, while Cassidy, 79, wore a white top, beige cardigan and checkered pants. They both sported matching white hats that they reportedly picked up at the hotel’s gift shop.

alan hamel remembers suzanne
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel was spotted in Malibu with Joanna Cassidy.

The pair later stopped by Broad Beach Oyster Company for a lobster lunch before hopping into a black SUV and leaving together.

Naturally, their outing has people talking. Cassidy — who hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since divorcing ex-husband Kennard C. Kobrin more than 50 years ago — was still wearing her wedding ring during the beachside stroll.

Cassidy and Somers go way back. The actresses starred together in the 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives, where Cassidy played Marilee Gray and Somers took on the role of Gina Germaine in Jackie Collins’ star-studded production.

joanna cassidy hamel lunch date
Source: MEGA

The actresses starred together in the 1985 miniseries 'Hollywood Wives.'

Hamel and Somers, who were married in 1977, had one of Hollywood’s most enduring relationships. The night before Somers died of b----- cancer at 76, Hamel read her a heartfelt poem he wrote just for her.

“There’s love, then love you and I love you!! Therein lies some of the different ways we use love,” he penned. “Sometimes I feel obliged to use love, responding to someone who signed love in their email, when I’m uncomfortable using love, but I use it anyway.”

suzanne somers widow dating rumors
Source: MEGA

Alan Hamel was married to Suzanne Somers for 46 years.

Hamel hasn’t exactly said goodbye to his late wife.

Just this past March, the Canadian producer made headlines when he revealed he had created an AI version of Somers in partnership with Hollo, a tech company specializing in artificial intelligence. Modeled after her iconic Three’s Company character, the AI was unveiled during a tech conference attended by 450 AI companies and investors.

alan hamel ai suzanne somers
Source: MEGA

The film producer recently created an AI version of his wife using new technology.

Hamel demonstrated how the bot worked by asking a question.

“Of course I do, Alan Hamel was my wonderful husband of 55 years,” the AI Suzanne answered. “He's my partner in everything from life to love, and we've shared so many beautiful memories together.”

When asked about a favorite memory, the AI fondly recalled, “One of my favorites was when Alan and I were filming a cooking segment together a long time ago. We had a little mishap with the blender. Let's just say it didn't go as planned and we ended up wearing more of the smoothie than we actually made.”

She added, “We laughed so hard, and it became a running joke in our house. It's those lighthearted moments that really bring us closer together.”

Daily Mail captured Hamel and Cassidy's picture.

