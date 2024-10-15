Alan Hamel Admits He and 'Beautiful' Wife Suzanne Somers 'Fought Like Mad Dogs' During First Few Years of 'Our Love Affair'
Alan Hamel is honoring his wife of 46 years, Suzanne Somers, on the sorrowful first anniversary of her passing.
The Three's Company actress devastatingly died on October 15, 2023, after a 50-year battle with cancer. The following day would have been her 77th birthday.
Recalling his lifetime of love with Somers, Hamel admitted they had ups and downs just like any couple.
"For the first few years of our love affair, we fought like mad dogs," the Canadian producer, 88, told a news publication of his and Somers relationship one year after her death. "But we always returned to our passionate love for one another."
"After one of our fights, Suzanne said to me, 'No matter how bad it gets, let’s never break up.' And we never did," Hamel shared. "We always went to sleep every night holding hands, and in the morning I would always awaken a few minutes before Suzanne and I would just lie there, staring at her beautiful face."
Hamel was still holding Somers' hand as she "fought until her last breath" to stay alive and ultimately died after battling b----- cancer for more than 23 years. The Step by Step star also "had cancer three times" in her 20s, when she portrayed the character of Chrissy on Three’s Company in the 1970s.
"They call it severe hyperplasia in your uterus. I didn’t make a big deal about it," she admitted to CBS News in 2020.
Continuing to focus on his love story with Somers, Hamel noted: "We loved dating."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Suzanne would get all incredible looking wearing one of her sparkling minidresses — she had killer legs — nighttime makeup and the right color Manolos, and we’d go to one of our favorite, intimate French restaurants. Le Vallauris in Palm Springs was always so special to us. Order a bottle of great wine and spend the evening looking at each other and silently saying how great is the love we have," he detailed.
Describing his late wife, Hamel gushed, "Suzanne was incredibly wise and street savvy for her years . . . The other wisdom from Suzanne was that we should 'surrender to one another' — I would do what she wanted to do and she would do what I wanted to do."
Somers' longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, confirmed the Serial Mom actress' death to OK! shortly after she lost her life last year.
"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of b----- cancer for over 23 years," Hay revealed in a statement at the time. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."
Suzanne shared her son, Bruce Jr., 58, with her ex-husband, Bruce Somers — whom she was married to from 1965 to 1968.
The blonde beauty went on to marry Alan in 1977. While the pair never welcomed any children together, Alan is a dad to his son, Stephen, and daughter, Leslie, both of whom he welcomed during his first marriage to Marilyn Hamel.
Page Six spoke to Alan one year after Suzanne's death.