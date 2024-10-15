Alan Hamel Admits He and 'Beautiful' Wife Suzanne Somers 'Fought Like Mad Dogs' During First Few Years of 'Our Love Affair'

"After one of our fights, Suzanne said to me, 'No matter how bad it gets, let’s never break up.' And we never did," Hamel shared. "We always went to sleep every night holding hands, and in the morning I would always awaken a few minutes before Suzanne and I would just lie there, staring at her beautiful face."

Hamel was still holding Somers' hand as she "fought until her last breath" to stay alive and ultimately died after battling b----- cancer for more than 23 years. The Step by Step star also "had cancer three times" in her 20s, when she portrayed the character of Chrissy on Three’s Company in the 1970s.